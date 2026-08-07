The Stunning Transformation Of Heather Locklear's Only Daughter
Fans of former celebrity couple Heather Locklear and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora will no doubt have caught glimpses of their gorgeous daughter Ava Sambora over the years, but she's all grown up now, and we can't believe the transformation. From an adorable bundle of joy to a married woman who's somehow the spitting image of both of her parents, let's get into it. In July 2026, Richie shared an adorable montage of photographs and videos featuring him and Ava over the years to Instagram, and we know we weren't the only ones tearing up (seriously, several fans commented that it had made them emotional).
The montage included snaps from the time she was a baby right up to her May 2026 wedding, and a number of parents wrote that it was crazy to see the celebrity daughter grow up to become a gorgeous woman, with a life of her own. "Why do they have to grow up huh?" lamented one. "One of the hardest and most beautiful parts of being a parent is watching your children grow up," admitted another. Plenty of other fans were struck more by just how much Ava looked like her famous mom, though we'd argue she has a lot of her dad's features, too.
Social media users were similarly stunned by Ava's wedding day transformation too. "Thank you for sharing your very special day with all your dad's fans who have watched you grow up to be amazing," one gushed in response to a wedding video shared on Instagram. Ava certainly made a beautiful bride, and the footage of both Richie and her now-husband tearing up only made us even more emotional. We'll be sending the family an invoice for all the tissues.
Both Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora have discussed Ava's wedding
While some stars may choose not to share much about their personal lives, both Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora have spoken about Ava Sambora's wedding to Tyler Farrar. Prior to the nuptials, Richie confirmed to People that he and Ava would dance to "I'll Always Walk Beside You." It's the same song he used in the sweet Instagram montage documenting her life thus far, which the Bon Jovi guitarist wrote specifically for his daughter. As for Locklear, she also spoke about the wedding in her "What Do You Want?!" podcast, sharing some of the most adorable details from the big day. For one, Ava had a charm in her bouquet to represent each of her late grandparents, who were also honored with a chair each, onto which Ava's school friends placed flowers. On top of that, some of the actor's dad's ashes were also placed on his chair. "Isn't that amazing?" Locklear gushed.
Ava's parents also posted about her wedding on Instagram, with Richie sharing a sweet pic of the two of them sharing a laugh together. In response to that, Locklear told her second husband that everything had been perfect. As for what's next for Ava, the occasional actor and model set her Instagram profile to private sometime after the wedding, so it's possible she's enjoying some time out of the limelight. However, Locklear shared on "What Do You Want?!" that she reckoned she's going to continue to work under her maiden name. Either way, one thing that's remained constant in Ava's life is the love she's surrounded by. We're still invoicing for the tissues, though.