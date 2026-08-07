The Stunning Transformation Of Heather Locklear's Only Daughter

Fans of former celebrity couple Heather Locklear and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora will no doubt have caught glimpses of their gorgeous daughter Ava Sambora over the years, but she's all grown up now, and we can't believe the transformation. From an adorable bundle of joy to a married woman who's somehow the spitting image of both of her parents, let's get into it. In July 2026, Richie shared an adorable montage of photographs and videos featuring him and Ava over the years to Instagram, and we know we weren't the only ones tearing up (seriously, several fans commented that it had made them emotional).

The montage included snaps from the time she was a baby right up to her May 2026 wedding, and a number of parents wrote that it was crazy to see the celebrity daughter grow up to become a gorgeous woman, with a life of her own. "Why do they have to grow up huh?" lamented one. "One of the hardest and most beautiful parts of being a parent is watching your children grow up," admitted another. Plenty of other fans were struck more by just how much Ava looked like her famous mom, though we'd argue she has a lot of her dad's features, too.

Social media users were similarly stunned by Ava's wedding day transformation too. "Thank you for sharing your very special day with all your dad's fans who have watched you grow up to be amazing," one gushed in response to a wedding video shared on Instagram. Ava certainly made a beautiful bride, and the footage of both Richie and her now-husband tearing up only made us even more emotional. We'll be sending the family an invoice for all the tissues.