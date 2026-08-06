Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding Guests Were Unimpressed By This 'Tacky Detail'
Given the combined net worth of Taylor Swift and her now-husband Travis Kelce, one would think their wedding of the year would be on par with the royals. Several elements of the sacred day were deemed tacky by the public (the choice of venue, for example — didn't you know Madison Square Garden is the most romantic place in New York City?). However, one specific detail stood out to a few less-than-satisfied attendees — the food. Swift and Kelce opted for a buffet rather than individual plates or courses.
Taking into account the nearly 1,000-guest head count, a buffet does make slightly more sense. However, it's not like the two couldn't afford to feed each guest individually. Unless, perhaps, all the money went into turning the hallowed stadium-seating halls of MSG into a fairytale wonderland. One bothered guest told the Daily Mail that the buffet was a "tacky move." While the food was ample, guests faced heavy foot traffic while waiting to fill their plates. Finding a seat afterwards also proved to be difficult, leading some guests to eat while standing. That being said, the guests were well fed, as the buffet served many cuisine options at different stations. If there's one event that could get countless A-list celebrities to wait in line for food, it's the Swift-Kelce wedding.
Taylor and Travis' wedding had its awkward moments but ultimately served its purpose
The scarce seating and overpopulated buffet setup weren't the only awkward wedding moments. In an unexpected yet very entertaining twist, Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony. After Sandler's funny and authentic speech, guests had to sit through 40 minutes of combined vows. Later on, Lena Dunham delivered a speech with a controversial joke that resulted in both shock and laughter. The same disgruntled guest who spoke to the Daily Mail about the surprising buffet also claimed that the champagne ran out early.
However, Tavia Hunt, wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, put these rumors to rest. She responded to an Instagram reel discussing the wedding hiccups: "They did not run out of champagne. There were no long lines." She went on to say that the wedding "could not have been a more fabulous experience." Part of the experience included several musical performances. Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks were among some of the artists who performed at the wedding, along with Taylor Swift herself, naturally. While many moments from the event will probably continue to be dissected, it seems that overall, the highly anticipated day was a success for Swift and Kelce. Now that they've tied the knot, let's see what comes next for the couple.