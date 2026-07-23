Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce 'Sang A Duet' At Their Wedding, VIP Guest Says 'He Did OK'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce serenaded their wedding guests! This adorable information surfaced when Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, spoke with former NFL star Ross Tucker, who also attended the "Traylor" wedding at Madison Square Garden. During his "Ross Tucker Football Podcast," the host introduced the topic by admitting he'd praised Travis' duet with Swift while chatting with his sister-in-law. "He is good," Tucker said. "He's a legitimately ... if I didn't know different, I would've thought that's what he does," he continued, which may seem hard to believe, but Kelce backed him up.

"Trav can sing," Kelce said on the podcast. "Trav has always been able to carry a tune." However, he did acknowledge that his bro's skills weren't nearly as good as the pro singers who sang during the couple's ceremony. "Obviously paled in comparison to some of the other people singing that night, but he did okay. Trav is very good," Jason added.

Tucker and Kelce gave just enough info to spark more discourse across social media. That being said, neither Tucker nor Kelce answered the questions people really wanted to know: Did the couple sing any of Swift's many songs that tackle marriage and weddings? Was the performance filmed in any way for public consumption? After all, Swift loves documentaries (and music videos). Even if her fans wouldn't enjoy the footage, some people were attracted to the cringe image of Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce belting out a tune at Madison Square Garden. As one user wrote on Reddit, "Honestly, the more I hear about the wedding the more I want to see this trainwreck." Hey, tough crowd!