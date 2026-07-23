Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce 'Sang A Duet' At Their Wedding, VIP Guest Says 'He Did OK'
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce serenaded their wedding guests! This adorable information surfaced when Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, spoke with former NFL star Ross Tucker, who also attended the "Traylor" wedding at Madison Square Garden. During his "Ross Tucker Football Podcast," the host introduced the topic by admitting he'd praised Travis' duet with Swift while chatting with his sister-in-law. "He is good," Tucker said. "He's a legitimately ... if I didn't know different, I would've thought that's what he does," he continued, which may seem hard to believe, but Kelce backed him up.
"Trav can sing," Kelce said on the podcast. "Trav has always been able to carry a tune." However, he did acknowledge that his bro's skills weren't nearly as good as the pro singers who sang during the couple's ceremony. "Obviously paled in comparison to some of the other people singing that night, but he did okay. Trav is very good," Jason added.
Tucker and Kelce gave just enough info to spark more discourse across social media. That being said, neither Tucker nor Kelce answered the questions people really wanted to know: Did the couple sing any of Swift's many songs that tackle marriage and weddings? Was the performance filmed in any way for public consumption? After all, Swift loves documentaries (and music videos). Even if her fans wouldn't enjoy the footage, some people were attracted to the cringe image of Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce belting out a tune at Madison Square Garden. As one user wrote on Reddit, "Honestly, the more I hear about the wedding the more I want to see this trainwreck." Hey, tough crowd!
Of course Taylor and Travis would sing at their wedding!
Some of the details concerning Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce have been genuinely baffling. For example, the couple rented out an entire New York stadium and invited over 1000 people to the splashy affair, partially to avoid having to fine-tune their guest list. Then there's the fact that, while we love that Adam Sandler officiated their nuptials, he wasn't the first person we'd have expected to land the gig. What wasn't surprising, however, was the fact that Swift and Travis sang a little duet during the biggest day of their lives.
After all, music is one thread that ties Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce together. If you recall, Travis attended a show during Swift's historic The Eras Tour in July 2023, then publicized his dissatisfaction about not getting to gift her a friendship bracelet. "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings, so I was a little butthurt that I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he infamously shared during an episode of his podcast, "New Heights." This one decision actually put their first meeting and eventual relationship into motion.
Roughly one year later, Travis even performed with Taylor during the London stop of The Eras Tour. While he didn't sing on that particular night, Travis still easily kept up with his future bride, as they performed a little skit during the song "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart." The pair also went viral singing together at the U.S. Open, rocking out to The Darkness' 2003 hit, "I Believe in a Thing Called Love." You better believe they do too, and something tells us that they will be making beautiful music together for some time!