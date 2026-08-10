10 Celeb Fashion Flops From 2020s Fashion Weeks

The 2020s have been an experimental decade for fashion so far, and there has been no better place to witness this in action than fashion weeks. These industry events allow designers and brands to freely experiment and draw a mix of celebrities, models, and fashion industry icons. If a fashion designer or luxury brand wants their styles to get noticed, their best bet is to showcase them on a celebrity, which is why so many of them attend the highest-profile fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan, and Paris. These typically bi-annual, week-long events are often broken up into women's and men's fashion and are seasonally divided into spring and summer styles or fall and winter styles.

With multiple major fashion weeks occurring twice a year, there are numerous opportunities for sartorial mishaps. Just like many of the biggest fashion flops of 2026, some stars simply get too daring with their looks in an attempt to garner attention. From awkwardly revealing outfits to monochromatic fashion flops, the following fashion week styles prove that even a major celebrity can't pull certain outfits off.