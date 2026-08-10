10 Celeb Fashion Flops From 2020s Fashion Weeks
The 2020s have been an experimental decade for fashion so far, and there has been no better place to witness this in action than fashion weeks. These industry events allow designers and brands to freely experiment and draw a mix of celebrities, models, and fashion industry icons. If a fashion designer or luxury brand wants their styles to get noticed, their best bet is to showcase them on a celebrity, which is why so many of them attend the highest-profile fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan, and Paris. These typically bi-annual, week-long events are often broken up into women's and men's fashion and are seasonally divided into spring and summer styles or fall and winter styles.
With multiple major fashion weeks occurring twice a year, there are numerous opportunities for sartorial mishaps. Just like many of the biggest fashion flops of 2026, some stars simply get too daring with their looks in an attempt to garner attention. From awkwardly revealing outfits to monochromatic fashion flops, the following fashion week styles prove that even a major celebrity can't pull certain outfits off.
Dua Lipa's 2026 Paris Fashion Week outfit hurts the eyes
Dua Lipa arrived at Paris Fashion Week wearing an outfit that looked like it was designed and sponsored by Cheetos instead of Chanel. She wore a bright yellow, red, and black suit set designed by Matthieu Blazy to the Chanel Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show. The skirt, blazer, and matching purse all made for a garish distraction that seemed like one life-size magic eye poster. The ensemble proves to be one of the most visually difficult and unpleasant outfits of the decade, making us want to look away from this fashion trainwreck.
Kanye West and Bianca Censori had the internet buzzing after Paris Fashion Week 2024
Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori have stepped out in many jaw-dropping looks throughout the 2020s, so it was no surprise that the pair raised eyebrows yet again at the Prototypes show during Paris Fashion Week 2024. West was fully covered in an all-white outfit that even concealed his face and hands, looking like a fashionable beekeeper. On the other hand, Censori wore a skin-colored bodysuit that left little to the imagination. Like all of Censori's most outrageous outfits, the controversial look sparked outrage across social media. "Do they realize how ridiculous they look? I guess they'll do anything for attention," one Instagram user commented.
Doja Cat stepped out of a horror film for Paris Fashion Week 2023
Doja Cat certainly had everyone talking at Schiaparelli's Couture Spring-Summer show during Paris Fashion Week in January 2023. Her bold all-red look, designed by Schiaparelli's creative director Daniel Roseberry, featured 30,000 Swarovski Crystals, though it was hard to tell with everything painted red. While it was a major fashion statement at the time, it is hard to argue that the overall look was good (unless you're a colorblind member of the Blue Man Group). Blood-red from head to toe with shoes that were an odd mashup of boots and high heels, the style seemed straight out of a horror film, with some even calling it demonic. "That looks creepy," one Instagram user put it simply.
Cardi B drew countless comparisons at Paris Fashion Week 2021
While Doja Cat was a red disaster in 2023, Cardi B was a green disaster a couple of years earlier at Paris Fashion Week in October 2021. The artist stepped out in an all-green ensemble designed by Richard Quinn that resembled a green sunflower or a stick of celery. The frilly baby's bonnet and the parachute pants that conceal her shoes are in a heated battle for the worst element of this look. The Kermit-green catsuit sparked a wave of online memes, with some users comparing her to Dipsy the green Teletubby or Will Smith's sunflower costume from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." With a green-screen colored outfit that could have sent photo shoppers into a frenzy, it would be hard to find a more meme-able fashion week outfit from this decade.
Jaden Smith looked like a bloody football player at Paris Fashion Week 2025
Jaden Smith drew a lot of criticism when he was appointed the first men's creative director of the luxury brand Christian Louboutin in September 2025. Many were quick to criticize his perceived lack of fashion sense and call out the apparent nepotism of the role, and Jaden certainly didn't help his case when he attended the label's Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week in October 2025. He wore a football-inspired outfit and very baggy pants with statement jewelry, his entire ensemble and face coated in Louboutin's iconic red the whole time. The Paris Fashion Week disaster inspired a flurry of online memes, including one comparing him to Wilson the volleyball from "Cast Away."
First thing that came to mind pic.twitter.com/a4NWLtGnue
— OmarGoshTV (@OmarGoshTV) October 6, 2025
Jared Leto looked like he was selling potions at 2023 Paris Fashion Week
Like other stars who haven't figured out that no one likes them anymore, Jared Leto is often oblivious to how ridiculous he tends to look, and his fashion week appearances are no exception. The 30 Seconds to Mars star wore a messy and over-layered ensemble to the Vivienne Westwood show at Paris Fashion Week in March 2023. His busy outfit was an amalgam of too many elements that were both unflattering on their own and together as a whole. It is hard to say which part of the outfit was worse — his tie-dye blue and purple tights, the oversized plaid shirt, the pretentious buttoned cape, or his thick wooden-sole boots. The ensemble made him look like a confused employee at the Renaissance Festival or a medieval potion seller from a video game.
Halsey emulated Bellatrix Lestrange at Paris Fashion Week 2023
While Jared Leto was busy selling potions, Halsey was attempting to cosplay as a pantsless Marie Antoinette at the same Vivienne Westwood Fashion Show in March 2023. The ridiculous outfit seemed to be made for an adult film parody of Bellatrix Lestrange from "Harry Potter." The zipper at the bottom of the very short corset dress stuck out and felt incongruous with what was otherwise a history-inspired piece. It also looked like Halsey stole those brown knee-high boots topped with gold from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" set. Ultimately, the whole "sensual gothic Victorian" vibe that Vivienne Westwood attempted in 2023 was a legendary fail.
Pamela Anderson wore an unflattering outfit to New York Fashion Week 2026
Pamela Anderson's best fashion moments are an ode to her fearless style, but her outfit for Tory Burch during New York Fashion Week in February 2026 was the exact opposite — bland and uninspiring. The ensemble included a dark gray button-up, a cream-colored pleated skirt, and a large knee-length coat. She dressed up her neutral look with basic, black accessories that failed to add any identity or color to the look, including a black purse, shoes, tights, and a belt. The clothes were baggy and unflattering on her frame, and were especially depressing considering how bright and bold Anderson's fashion used to be.
Sunisa Lee's 2026 New York Fashion Week wardrobe made no sense
Nothing about gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee's outfit was working at the Tory Burch Fall/Winter show at New York Fashion Week in February 2026 – and there were many parts to it. She wore a bright red wrap skirt (with some very weird texture) under an oversized dark blue jacket that swallowed her frame entirely. Her lime green shirt poked out of the jacket around her neckline, which clashed with every other element of her outfit. The black heels and purse only added more colors to the overkill effect, causing a sartorial stumble that cannot be overlooked.
Genevieve Chenneour's London Fashion Week 2026 outfit looked uncomfortable
Not only did Genevieve Chenneour's February 2026 London Fashion Week ensemble seem overthought, but it also looked embarrassing and uncomfortable. Her outfit for the Poet-Lab Fall/Winter 2026 show was comprised of a sheer, black and white polka-dot poncho and a metallic maxi skirt with unflattering ruffles, which looked especially baggy paired with the thin poncho. Since the poncho was open from the neckline down and awkwardly exposed Chenneour's chest, the "Bridgerton" star had to cover her breasts with her hands as part of the look. Considering she didn't wear a bra, the former athlete had to walk around that way for most of the show, making the outfit all the more ridiculous and uneasy.