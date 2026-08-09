Adam Sandler's Daughter Sunny Is One Of The Most Gorgeous Celeb Daughters In Hollywood

Growing up, Sunny Sandler appeared in many of her father's films, including "Grown Ups" 1 and 2, "Just Go With It," and "That's My Boy." So, it was only a matter of time before she developed a strong interest in the craft and started making a name for herself as an actor. During her interview with Jimmy Fallon, which marked her first late-night show appearance, Sunny recalled how her passion for acting first began. "Okay, I used to make iMovies with my sister when we were younger. ... We used to make them, and my sister would direct them. I would act in them," Sunny shared. "I think that kind of got me the bug."

But between her and her sister, it was Sadie Sandler who took these moviemaking projects more seriously, according to Sunny. Even then, "She was very adamant about what she wanted to do," she said. "And we wouldn't even get through a full movie because she would have a new idea. ... I'm like, 'Can we finish it?' She'd be like, 'No.' And then we'd start a new one."

After starring in 2023's "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," where Sunny first impressed viewers with her acting chops, the younger Sandler was cast in the lead role in Netflix's coming-of-age film "Don't Say Good Luck," about a high school girl who discovers that her mother's cancer has returned just as she gets cast in her high school play. She is joined by Melanie Lynskey and Max Greenfield as her parents, Elizabeth and Ted, in the film, with her dad, Adam Sandler, serving as a co-producer. "She definitely has a promising career," one YouTube user wrote of Sunny. "I wonder if she'll ever make any insane comedies like her father." Guess only time will tell!