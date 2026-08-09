Keeping Him Humble: Matt Damon's Daughter Isabella Loves To 'Cut Into Her Dad's Ego'
Matt Damon is many things — a Hollywood icon, an Oscar winner, and the star of blockbuster movies from "The Martian" to "The Bourne Identity" — but at home he's always going to be just Dad. With a successful career that has spanned decades and earned him numerous accolades, he's certainly made it to the top. But there's one person who couldn't care less about any of it, and she isn't afraid to give him a reality check every now and then: Matt's daughter, Isabella. The second-born child of Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, Isabella loves to give her father grief just simply because she can.
The NYU student refuses to watch any of her father's films unless she hears that they suck first. "If the reviews come out and they're terrible, then she'll watch it. If they come out and they're good, she's going to pass," Matt quipped in a 2021 chat with E! News. "She's looking for ammunition all the time." It's a running joke between the father-daughter duo, who have always enjoyed messing with each other. "She's so funny, she's 15 and she's got the best sense of humor," the actor gushed on "The Jess Cagle Show," also in 2021.
"There's nothing you can say [...] She's just so creative with her put-downs that I kind of just gotta tip the hat," he shrugged. In fact, Isabella had yet to see "Good Will Hunting," the acclaimed 1997 film written by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, which earned them an Oscar for best original screenplay and is credited with putting both men on the map. Reflecting on its impact some 24 years later, Damon told CBS News, "Fewer and fewer younger people don't know it as much. My 15-year-old refuses. [...] She just likes to give me s***."
Isabella Damon is secretly proud of her famous father
Isabella Damon may enjoy poking fun at her father, and she may even be his harshest critic at times, but the outspoken college student is also low-key one of the actor's biggest fans. Over the years, she's supported Matt at some of his biggest career moments, including the red carpet premiere of films like "The Instigators" and "The Odyssey." Crucially, not only did she watch the Christopher Nolan epic, but Isabella even gave it her seal of approval. "I have one daughter who's really not reverential at all and loves to give me s***," Matt acknowledged in a 2026 interview with People. "She saw 'The Odyssey,' and at the end of it, she actually turned to me, and she said, 'Dad, I'm proud of you.'" That was the first time, with the Oscar winner noting, "At that point, I was kind of like, 'I'm good.' It was all worth it.'"
Matt Damon is also a father to stepdaughter Alexia Barroso, Gia Damon, and Stella Damon, who are just as supportive (if not more enthusiastic) about his job. "They love that I work. They love that their mom is producing movies now and working. They love that for us," the "Dogma" star enthused (Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, works behind the scenes). But he can always count on Isabella to keep him grounded. "My daughter was talking to one of her friends and she was [saying], 'My dad did this movie The Wall,'" Matt recalled on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in 2023. "And she kept calling it 'The Wall.'" When he finally corrected her, clarifying that it was actually called "The Great Wall," Isabella had the perfect response. "She's like, 'Dad, there is nothing great about that movie.'" Matt couldn't argue.