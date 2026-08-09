Keeping Him Humble: Matt Damon's Daughter Isabella Loves To 'Cut Into Her Dad's Ego'

Matt Damon is many things — a Hollywood icon, an Oscar winner, and the star of blockbuster movies from "The Martian" to "The Bourne Identity" — but at home he's always going to be just Dad. With a successful career that has spanned decades and earned him numerous accolades, he's certainly made it to the top. But there's one person who couldn't care less about any of it, and she isn't afraid to give him a reality check every now and then: Matt's daughter, Isabella. The second-born child of Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, Isabella loves to give her father grief just simply because she can.

The NYU student refuses to watch any of her father's films unless she hears that they suck first. "If the reviews come out and they're terrible, then she'll watch it. If they come out and they're good, she's going to pass," Matt quipped in a 2021 chat with E! News. "She's looking for ammunition all the time." It's a running joke between the father-daughter duo, who have always enjoyed messing with each other. "She's so funny, she's 15 and she's got the best sense of humor," the actor gushed on "The Jess Cagle Show," also in 2021.

"There's nothing you can say [...] She's just so creative with her put-downs that I kind of just gotta tip the hat," he shrugged. In fact, Isabella had yet to see "Good Will Hunting," the acclaimed 1997 film written by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, which earned them an Oscar for best original screenplay and is credited with putting both men on the map. Reflecting on its impact some 24 years later, Damon told CBS News, "Fewer and fewer younger people don't know it as much. My 15-year-old refuses. [...] She just likes to give me s***."