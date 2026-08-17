Brittany & Patrick Mahomes' Worst-Dressed Moments As A Couple
A couple that fashion fails together stays together. Or at least that's how it seems for NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany. The pair lead a very public life, so frequent fashion hiccups are to be expected as they attend high-profile events that give them a reason to dress up. Whether they are dressing casually for a sporting event or dressing to the nines for a red-carpet event, the Mahomes have a rocky fashion history.
The pair became high school sweethearts back in 2012, way before the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback got famous and won three Super Bowls. While they have had over a decade of practice dressing up as a couple, they still seem to struggle based on their recent public appearances. Neither of them is innocent against fashion crimes, as they share the blame in their collective bad fashion sense. Patrick is a repeat offender of wearing sunglasses at random and inappropriate times, while Brittany wears unflattering dresses and tacky patterns. Even though Brittany and Patrick Mahomes can't quiet divorce rumors no matter how much they shut down haters, they still have time to publicly appear as a united front against fashion. From the Kentucky Derby to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami, here are some of the couple's worst-dressed moments.
The couple dressed extraterrestrial for Netflix premiere
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes looked out of this world at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Quarterback" in 2023, and that is not exactly a good thing. They looked like they were attending a space-themed party at NASA rather than a football-themed Netflix premiere. Brittany wore a tight all-silver dress that would have been raved about during the Space Age. The shiny, aluminum-foil-looking dress stood out against Patrick's dull light blue suit and white undershirt. His black shoes clashed with the rest of his outfit, which would have looked sleeker if paired with white shoes.
They were a pastel nightmare at the Kentucky Derby
The Kentucky Derby has seen its fair share of fashion disasters. The swanky event encourages guests to dress up in colorful and over-the-top ensembles that turn heads on the red carpet. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes fell for this fashion trap at the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in 2023. They were dressed ready for the Easter Bunny in all-pastel ensembles that fit the event's spring season. Brittany's purple plaid dress was ill-fitting, and her flat pink hat was uninspiring. Patrick opted to wear differing shades of blue for each piece, topped with sunglasses that stuck out like a sore thumb at the high-fashion event.
They suffered back-to-back fashion disasters at the Kentucky Derby
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes somehow managed to suffer two fashion fails at the same 149th Kentucky Derby in 2023. Brittany wore a sleeveless coral dress that had an unflattering style. Her gray heels had straps that wrapped around her ankles and were too distracting alongside her chunky, brick-shaped purse. Patrick's outfit was not much better; he bravely chose a sockless look with pants that were slightly too short. He wore distracting sunglasses in this Derby look as well, which is a common theme among some of his worst-dressed moments. His black tie on a black shirt was also a choice, but not a very good one.
Patrick Mahomes' shoes blended into the red carpet
It may take a moment for one to find Patrick Mahomes' feet when seeing him and wife Brittany Mahomes on the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023. Despite being a guest of honor, Patrick could not avoid a fashion flop at the high-profile event. While his outfit was already an off-putting plaid style, the biggest fashion offender was his shoes. Not only did his shoes not match the red in his tie or the remainder of his suit, but it was the exact shade and style as the red carpet he posed on. It looked as though his shoes were either photoshopped into the carpet or they were physically fashioned from leftover pieces of the carpet. Either way, Brittany's dress was the visual equivalent of static and did nothing to save the couple's
They wore tacky red-carpet outfits in Atlanta
Just like Brittany Mahomes' 30th birthday party that was a fashion disaster for everyone there, Patrick Mahomes and his wife were clearly not given any fashion pointers before attending the Maxim Big Game Experience in Atlanta in 2019. Patrick wore a bright red Champion jacket with ripped and discolored jeans that looked tacky on the red carpet. Brittany's leopard-print jacket made things much worse, making the couple look completely out of place on the red carpet. While street-style clothes can look fashionable when carefully thought out, both of their outfits looked thrown together last minute.
Patrick Mahomes' outfit was an eyesore at 2023 F1 Grand Prix
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes opted for bold outfits when posing at the Red Bull Racing garage during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami in 2023. While many associate the Florida city with bright and tropical colors, that does not always translate well on tourists. Mahomes wore a blinding neon orange and blue set with a visually noisy triangular pattern that hurts to look at. His shorts were too short and his socks were too long, causing a fashion collision off the racetrack. Brittany's Chanel dress was not much better, but at least her shoes matched her oversized sunglasses.
They had another fashion mishap at the 2024 F1 Grand Prix
Just like at the Kentucky Derby, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes managed to accomplish back-to-back fashion fails at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami. The following year, in 2024, their outfits at the major racing event were somehow even worse than the year prior. Brittany wore a neon-orange dress with yellow trees and tigers printed throughout. The white drawstring on her waist and the large zippers made her outfit look cheap. Patrick's outfit looked even cheaper at the expensive event as he wore what appeared to be a T-shirt and jacket hybrid. Like his fashion flop in 2023, he again wore noticeably short shorts to exaggerate Florida's warm weather.
They wore a cobweb-inspired dress and a see-through shirt to Kelce Jam 2024
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were in stiff competition for the oddest outfit backstage during Kelce Jam 2024 in Bonner Springs, Kansas. Patrick wore a mesh long-sleeve Louis Vuitton shirt which may have been fine if he hadn't neglected to wear an undershirt. His belly button and torso were clearly visible under the see-through shirt, which seemed accidental. Meanwhile, it looked like Brittany was dressed for Halloween in what appeared to be a dress designed by a spider. The cobweb-inspired dress looked cheap and messy compared to some of her previous looks.
They appeared to be on different fashion pages at Wimbledon
While Brittany and Patrick Mahomes started up the rumor mill again with separate World Cup seats in 2026, they did sit together at Wimbledon in 2024. On day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in July 2024 in London, England, the couple was photographed together wearing completely uncomplementary outfits. Brittany was in an all-Gucci ensemble, with a tennis-inspired shirt and skirt combo with a red Gucci heart purse. While she was dressed in what seems to be a patriotic England-inspired outfit, Patrick wore a bland light gray suit with a white undershirt that did nothing for the boring look. The oddest element of their looks was Patrick's glasses, which looked cut in half.
They threw together a low effort look for a world premiere
When Patrick and Brittany Matthews attended the world premiere of "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here" documentary in 2019 in Atlanta, the couple did not even try to coordinate their outfits. Mahomes wore a sockless look with maroon trousers that appeared a little too short around his ankles. He paired it with black shoes, a white button-down shirt, and a black and maroon jacket. His wife clashed with his outfit, opting for a white and light blue dress and heels that were not visible under the long dress. Her entire frame and dress were swallowed by a large black coat that did not match the rest of her ensemble, which made her outfit look pulled from the closet last minute.