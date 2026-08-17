Brittany & Patrick Mahomes' Worst-Dressed Moments As A Couple

A couple that fashion fails together stays together. Or at least that's how it seems for NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany. The pair lead a very public life, so frequent fashion hiccups are to be expected as they attend high-profile events that give them a reason to dress up. Whether they are dressing casually for a sporting event or dressing to the nines for a red-carpet event, the Mahomes have a rocky fashion history.

The pair became high school sweethearts back in 2012, way before the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback got famous and won three Super Bowls. While they have had over a decade of practice dressing up as a couple, they still seem to struggle based on their recent public appearances. Neither of them is innocent against fashion crimes, as they share the blame in their collective bad fashion sense. Patrick is a repeat offender of wearing sunglasses at random and inappropriate times, while Brittany wears unflattering dresses and tacky patterns. Even though Brittany and Patrick Mahomes can't quiet divorce rumors no matter how much they shut down haters, they still have time to publicly appear as a united front against fashion. From the Kentucky Derby to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami, here are some of the couple's worst-dressed moments.