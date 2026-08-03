Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Can't Quiet Divorce Rumors No Matter How Much They Shut Down Haters

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been married since 2022, though their relationship dates all the way back to 2012, when they met and fell in love in high school. As Patrick rose to NFL fame, the star unsurprisingly attracted admirers both on and off the field. In 2023, Brittany shared her thoughts on women making advances towards him amid yet more rumors that Patrick had not been entirely faithful to her throughout their lengthy relationship. "Lol it's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are," the WAG shared in response to an Instagram user during a Story Q&A (via E! News). "But they are a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace."

Although she confessed that it used to bother her, "I am now to a point where I could care less!" Unfortunately, fans continue to speculate that all isn't well in the Mahomes' marriage. "It's obvious he's got some skeletons in the closet to stick on this ride with Brittany," one Redditor reasoned of Patrick. "I heard he was getting around at Texas Tech with those sorority girls." Others even went so far as to claim that Brittany knew about her hubby's indiscretions and chose to stay with him anyway.

"I heard that they had an open relationship in college but that's not conclusive. But it would make sense on some level," one such user professed. To date, neither Patrick nor Brittany has responded publicly to the rumors surrounding his alleged infidelity or their marriage. They notably showed a united front at the FIFA World Cup Final on July 19, 2026, with Brittany sharing several shots of the celebrity couple looking totally loved-up on her Instagram Stories, presumably in another attempt to silence haters.