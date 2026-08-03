Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Can't Quiet Divorce Rumors No Matter How Much They Shut Down Haters
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are certainly no strangers to rumors about their marriage. Over the years, the celebrity couple have consistently found themselves at the center of divorce speculation, despite appearing rock solid and repeatedly shutting down their haters. "There's no shortage of rumors when you're living life in the public eye — especially for someone like Patrick Mahomes," as communications expert Amy Prenner, of The Prenner Group, pointed out during an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift about the scandalous cheating rumors that just won't go away. "The best approach is sometimes to keep things close to the vest," she added. "For celebrity couples like Patrick and Brittany, giving those stories any oxygen often just fans the flames." But refusing to engage hasn't stopped fans from speculating.
In July 2026, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes started up the rumor mill once again with separate World Cup seats, at the quarterfinals at Arrowhead Stadium. Many X users pointed to Patrick Mahomes' icy behavior towards his wife as evidence that the divorce rumors surrounding them aren't entirely BS. "Copying the lovely trump and Melania relationship dynamic," one quipped. Another suggested, "They definitely was arguing before the game." Plenty of fans came to the high school sweethearts' defense, however. "Some of you haven't been in a long term relationship and it shows," one such user asserted simply. This incident was just the latest in a long series of dodgy moments that have fueled speculation about the state of their marriage. Patrick and Brittany also ignited split rumors when fans suspected something was off during an uncomfortable date night. But, through it all, they remain a united front.
The Mahomes have also weathered cheating allegations
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been married since 2022, though their relationship dates all the way back to 2012, when they met and fell in love in high school. As Patrick rose to NFL fame, the star unsurprisingly attracted admirers both on and off the field. In 2023, Brittany shared her thoughts on women making advances towards him amid yet more rumors that Patrick had not been entirely faithful to her throughout their lengthy relationship. "Lol it's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are," the WAG shared in response to an Instagram user during a Story Q&A (via E! News). "But they are a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace."
Although she confessed that it used to bother her, "I am now to a point where I could care less!" Unfortunately, fans continue to speculate that all isn't well in the Mahomes' marriage. "It's obvious he's got some skeletons in the closet to stick on this ride with Brittany," one Redditor reasoned of Patrick. "I heard he was getting around at Texas Tech with those sorority girls." Others even went so far as to claim that Brittany knew about her hubby's indiscretions and chose to stay with him anyway.
"I heard that they had an open relationship in college but that's not conclusive. But it would make sense on some level," one such user professed. To date, neither Patrick nor Brittany has responded publicly to the rumors surrounding his alleged infidelity or their marriage. They notably showed a united front at the FIFA World Cup Final on July 19, 2026, with Brittany sharing several shots of the celebrity couple looking totally loved-up on her Instagram Stories, presumably in another attempt to silence haters.