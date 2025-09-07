Patrick Mahomes' Icy Behavior Toward Wife Brittany Hints The Divorce Rumors Aren't BS
Brittany Mahomes has been attached to some pretty scandalous rumors over the years, and now, the health of her marriage is also in question. For quite some time, rumors about Brittany's marriage to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have floated across social media and beyond. Although the couple, who are famously childhood sweethearts, have a growing family of five and tons of history, it's been implied that they're not exactly meshing behind the scenes. This narrative, of course, runs opposite to the image the couple has presented. While many think that Brittany and Patrick's marriage is on the rocks (partially because they approach politics differently), he sang her praises to People when he gushed about her inspiring confidence.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes hitting the red carpet ahead of the premiere party for The Kingdom. @kmbc pic.twitter.com/VIMyVFZ8ae
— Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) August 25, 2025
Unfortunately, a red carpet video of the couple looking less than chummy has gone viral, shattering the image of their perfect, fairytale romance. As you can see above, Brittany and Patrick attended the premiere of "The Kingdom," a docuseries chronicling behind-the-scenes moments of the Kansas City Chiefs amid their back-to-back Super Bowl wins. Despite the premiere being one of the biggest highlights of Patrick's football career thus far, the energy between him and Brittany was a little frigid as she attempted to hold his hand before kicking off an interview with a child reporter. To better understand the couple's nonverbal language, Nicki Swift reached out to Nicole Moore, founder & CEO of Love Works Method, celebrity Love & relationship Coach, and body language expert, who broke down their nonverbal cues and explained the underlying causes for their icy reactions.
Brittany and Patrick's viral video may not bode well for their relationship
According to Nicole Moore, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are displaying "strained body language" in the clip. "When Patrick started walking toward Brittany, he reached his hand out to her in a very stiff manner almost as if it was obligatory rather than a true desire to connect with her," Moore explained. "Brittany turned her head away from him for a moment as she started to move toward him, which could be a subtle body language indicator of her desire to stay farther away from him in this moment."
Moore also noted Brittany's posture, which didn't soften and maybe even "stiffened" as Patrick approached her. Brittany's body language, according to Moore, indicates tension, "and he appears to be communicating disinterest." Moore also pointed out that while the couple held hands, "Patrick dropped Brittany's hand swiftly after only holding it for a few seconds, almost as if he really didn't want to be holding her hand." She continued, "The couple kept their bodies at a significant distance from each other, even when they were holding hands, which could be another indicator of tension in their relationship."
Conversely, Moore explained that "a couple with a strong relationship typically has body language that indicates their close bond such as leaning in toward each other when they're standing, touching side bodies when next to each other and having generally relaxed posture around one another." She continued, "Couples who are close typically engage in PDA without even realizing it and they often look intently in each other's eyes or turn their head toward their partner to fully face them when they're speaking. A couple who has a strong connection would likely stand close to each other on the red carpet with their hands on each other or their bodies touching."