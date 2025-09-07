Patrick Mahomes' Icy Behavior Toward Wife Brittany Hints The Divorce Rumors Aren't BS

According to Nicole Moore, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are displaying "strained body language" in the clip. "When Patrick started walking toward Brittany, he reached his hand out to her in a very stiff manner almost as if it was obligatory rather than a true desire to connect with her," Moore explained. "Brittany turned her head away from him for a moment as she started to move toward him, which could be a subtle body language indicator of her desire to stay farther away from him in this moment."

Moore also noted Brittany's posture, which didn't soften and maybe even "stiffened" as Patrick approached her. Brittany's body language, according to Moore, indicates tension, "and he appears to be communicating disinterest." Moore also pointed out that while the couple held hands, "Patrick dropped Brittany's hand swiftly after only holding it for a few seconds, almost as if he really didn't want to be holding her hand." She continued, "The couple kept their bodies at a significant distance from each other, even when they were holding hands, which could be another indicator of tension in their relationship."

Conversely, Moore explained that "a couple with a strong relationship typically has body language that indicates their close bond such as leaning in toward each other when they're standing, touching side bodies when next to each other and having generally relaxed posture around one another." She continued, "Couples who are close typically engage in PDA without even realizing it and they often look intently in each other's eyes or turn their head toward their partner to fully face them when they're speaking. A couple who has a strong connection would likely stand close to each other on the red carpet with their hands on each other or their bodies touching."