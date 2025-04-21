The Glaring Sign Patrick & Brittany Mahomes' Marriage Is On The Rocks

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are one of the biggest power couples in the NFL, but they're also, arguably, the most controversial. Fans have spotted a few red flags — and some straight-up weird things — about their relationship, making the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Brittany a polarizing duo. One glaring sign their marriage might be in trouble is the couple's apparent differences when it comes to politics. Whereas Brittany has seemingly come out as a Republican (and has sadly fallen victim to the Republican makeup trend), Patrick handles the matter a lot differently than his controversial wife.

In August 2024, Brittany found herself in hot water after she liked, and then unliked, an Instagram post from President Donald Trump. "I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," she wrote in her out-of-touch response to the backlash, according to The New York Post. "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well." She also doubled down on her stance by sharing a tweet from a Christian influencer that read, "Contrary to the tone of the world today ... you can disagree with someone, and still love them," to which the mom-of-three added, "Read that again" (via Glamour).

As for Patrick, he has defended his wife against the criticism and refuses to let the negativity affect their marriage. "I think at the end of the day, it's about me and my family and how we treat other people. And I think you see that Brittany does a lot in the community," he said during a press conference (via USA Today). However, unlike Brittany, he's remained tight-lipped about his own political views.

