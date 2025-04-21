The Glaring Sign Patrick & Brittany Mahomes' Marriage Is On The Rocks
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are one of the biggest power couples in the NFL, but they're also, arguably, the most controversial. Fans have spotted a few red flags — and some straight-up weird things — about their relationship, making the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Brittany a polarizing duo. One glaring sign their marriage might be in trouble is the couple's apparent differences when it comes to politics. Whereas Brittany has seemingly come out as a Republican (and has sadly fallen victim to the Republican makeup trend), Patrick handles the matter a lot differently than his controversial wife.
In August 2024, Brittany found herself in hot water after she liked, and then unliked, an Instagram post from President Donald Trump. "I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," she wrote in her out-of-touch response to the backlash, according to The New York Post. "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well." She also doubled down on her stance by sharing a tweet from a Christian influencer that read, "Contrary to the tone of the world today ... you can disagree with someone, and still love them," to which the mom-of-three added, "Read that again" (via Glamour).
As for Patrick, he has defended his wife against the criticism and refuses to let the negativity affect their marriage. "I think at the end of the day, it's about me and my family and how we treat other people. And I think you see that Brittany does a lot in the community," he said during a press conference (via USA Today). However, unlike Brittany, he's remained tight-lipped about his own political views.
Patrick Mahomes refuses to endorse a presidential candidate
Patrick Mahomes has made it clear that he prefers to keep his political views close to his chest. In 2020, he refused to back a presidential candidate during his interview with Time ahead of the upcoming election. He said, "I don't want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain President. I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do [their] research." During an appearance on the "Huddle & Flow" podcast, the three-time Super Bowl MVP reflected on his first time voting, saying, "For me, it was important to go out and finish it off. ... And so I'm glad that I was able to do that and use my voice and lead others to do the same."
Years later, when asked by a reporter about his political affiliations and whether or not he was willing to endorse either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris for president, Patrick reiterated his desire to remain publicly neutral. "I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote," he insisted. "It's to inform people to do their own research and then make the best decision for them and their family." The Tyler, Texas native believes in the freedom to make personal decisions and treating others with kindness and respect, regardless of their political views. "Whenever I'm hanging out with whoever, I'm not thinking about their political views or anything like that. I'm thinking about the people and how they treat other people," the KC Chiefs QB added.