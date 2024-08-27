Brittany Mahomes Proves Her Haters Right With Out Of Touch Response To Trump Support Drama
Whether it's her attention-seeking behavior or her inappropriate outfits, Brittany Mahomes has given her haters plenty of fuel over the years. The wife of Patrick Mahomes came under fire in August 2024 when multiple outlets shared screenshots of Brittany liking an Instagram post from Donald Trump. Not content to stand idly by, Brittany fired back at the critics ripping her over the Trump post. "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," she wrote in a strongly-worded post to her Instagram Stories on August 23 (via the New York Post). As the trolling comments continued to stream in, Brittany fired back once again at those lambasting her for supporting the former president.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the online influencer posted a screenshot of a tweet, which seemed aimed at those giving Brittany flak for the Trump post. "Contrary to the tone of the world today ... you can disagree with someone, and still love them," the post read. Underneath, Brittany wrote, "Read that again." She notably did not take any time to deny that she supported the Republican candidate, but instead, took an approach that focused on her haters — which is a move straight out of Trump's playbook.
Prior to liking the Trump post, Brittany uploaded a photo of her daughter on August 17. Anti-Trumpsters were quick to pop up in the comment section. "I don't understand how someone with a daughter can support Trump. Smh," one wrote. Making matters worse, an army of Swifties also came after Brittany for supporting Trump.
Taylor Swift seen with Brittany Mahomes amid Trump controversy
Brittany Mahomes became friends with Taylor Swift as the pop star began dating Travis Kelce, who famously plays alongside Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs. Once Swifties found out that Brittany supported Donald Trump, there was a movement to have the "Cruel Summer" artist cut ties with her pal. "[T]hat luxury box this season is gonna be awkwardddd," one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote when news of Brittany liking Trump went viral. "Taylor is being civil. Just like you may have a family member, classmate, or co-worker with different beliefs you'll be nice to keep the peace," one Swift fan tweeted about their relationship.
It appeared that Brittany was in no danger of Swift ending their friendship as photos published by Page Six on August 24 showed both Brittany and Patrick at the singer's Rhode Island mansion along with Kelce and other friends. That news did not go over well with a certain contingent of Swifties. "[I]nviting the mahomes to hang out in her holiday house, especially after brittany outed herself as maga.. is such a slap in the face," one X user commented.
Perhaps the Swifties would follow Swift's lead and eventually ignore the Trump controversy. However, the Trump-gate posts were not Brittany's first time encountering public backlash, nor was it the first time she had fired back.
Brittany Mahomes' harsh words for critics
In December 2023, Brittany Mahomes started noticing a deluge of trolling comments on her Instagram page. This led to one of the many times she clapped back at her haters. "Recently there has been A LOT more rude a** people on here," she wrote on her Instagram Stories (via E!). "I'm not sure where yall came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from."
Not long after, Brittany's clueless behavior in a viral video gave more ammo for the haters. The video was shared on the CBS TikTok account, and captured her in the tunnel of the stadium after Patrick's Kansas City Chiefs had just secured their spot in the Super Bowl. In the footage, Brittany appeared to be rude to a staffer as she struggled to get her directional bearings. As usual, the former pro soccer player noticed the backlash and responded on her Instagram Stories in snarky fashion. "The fact that you're bringing my name onto tables I don't sit at shows your obsession. Stay bothered," she wrote in February (via Page Six).