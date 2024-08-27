Brittany Mahomes Proves Her Haters Right With Out Of Touch Response To Trump Support Drama

Whether it's her attention-seeking behavior or her inappropriate outfits, Brittany Mahomes has given her haters plenty of fuel over the years. The wife of Patrick Mahomes came under fire in August 2024 when multiple outlets shared screenshots of Brittany liking an Instagram post from Donald Trump. Not content to stand idly by, Brittany fired back at the critics ripping her over the Trump post. "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," she wrote in a strongly-worded post to her Instagram Stories on August 23 (via the New York Post). As the trolling comments continued to stream in, Brittany fired back once again at those lambasting her for supporting the former president.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the online influencer posted a screenshot of a tweet, which seemed aimed at those giving Brittany flak for the Trump post. "Contrary to the tone of the world today ... you can disagree with someone, and still love them," the post read. Underneath, Brittany wrote, "Read that again." She notably did not take any time to deny that she supported the Republican candidate, but instead, took an approach that focused on her haters — which is a move straight out of Trump's playbook.

Prior to liking the Trump post, Brittany uploaded a photo of her daughter on August 17. Anti-Trumpsters were quick to pop up in the comment section. "I don't understand how someone with a daughter can support Trump. Smh," one wrote. Making matters worse, an army of Swifties also came after Brittany for supporting Trump.