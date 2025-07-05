Scandalous Rumors About Brittany Mahomes We Can't Ignore
Brittany Mahomes, wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is no stranger to controversy. Over the years, the famous WAG has been taken to task for swimming with dolphins, allegedly being a bad tipper, selling her old clothes on Poshmark, and even drenching a crowd of unsuspecting football fans sitting below her cushy box seats in a celebratory albeit reckless champagne shower. YIKES.
Fortunately for Brittany, she always seems to land on her feet after every controversy, simply paying her multitudes of critics no mind. "I mean honestly," she penned in an Instagram Story in August 2024 (via the New York Post). "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood." Still, there are a few rumors surrounding Mrs. Mahomes that we just can't ignore. Let's get into it, shall we?
The rhinoplasty rumors are swirling
Did she or didn't she? Much ado has been made about Brittany Mahomes' seemingly ever-changing sniffer. While she has mostly been open and transparent about her cosmetic work, even admitting during an Instagram question-and-answer sesh in 2023 to receiving both Botox and fillers, she has kept her injected lips firmly sealed when it comes to her schnauze.
Still, Dr. Patrick Davis of Davis Facial Plastics in Beverly Hills told us here at Nicki Swift that the rumors that Mahomes tweaked her nose are certainly not without merit. "The dorsum of her nose appears more thin and geometric in more recent photos, which could represent great make-up contouring or, surgically speaking, a rhinoplasty (i.e., nose job) has been performed," he noted. All in all, the plastic surgeon estimates that Mahomes' cosmetic makeover costs an eye-popping five figures. Cha-ching!
'Haters' suspected Brittany Mahomes had her breasts augmented
Speaking of surgical enhancements, it's also rumored that Brittany Mahomes had her breasts augmented shortly after having Mahomes' baby number three. It should be noted, however, that this is one rumor Mahomes has vehemently denied. In June 2021, the famous WAG took to her Instagram to directly dispel the rumors. "Haters will say they are fake, but breastfeeding moms will understand," she penned in a post along with a photo of her relaxing in a bikini on a yacht.
Fortunately for Mahomes, as evidenced in the comments section, it appears that the explanation was enough for most of her Instagram followers. "#fact... Have 4 kids," one user commented. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Those are definitely breastfeeding boobies. #hotmomma."
Did Brittany Mahomes play a role in the Blake Lively vs. Taylor Swift drama?
Brittany Mahomes certainly has her fair share of enemies, but we definitely didn't have her feuding with Blake Lively anywhere on our bingo cards! Nevertheless, here we are. Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably all too familiar with the ongoing drama between Lively and her "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni. Sadly, Taylor Swift was eventually dragged into the scandal following a series of text messages that surfaced in Baldoni's lengthy countersuit. In the confines of the text messages, Lively likened herself to the character of Khaleesi in "House of the Dragon" and Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds as her fiercely loyal dragons. "For better or worse, but usually better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really, we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you," she allegedly texted Baldoni, according to Baldoni's 179-page lawsuit, obtained by CNN. Since then, it's reported that Swift has cut Lively off for good.
Interestingly enough, new rumors are circulating that Mahomes actually played an integral role in the Swift-Lively beef. According to independent journalist and self-proclaimed "Mommy Sleuth" Katie Paulson, Mahomes hosted a 30th birthday for a friend. Paulson took to her Instagram account to share screenshots of text messages reportedly from two separate attendees of the birthday party. According to the party guests, Mahomes revealed to them that Lively had tried to have an affair with Baldoni. According to Paulson, a source "made it seem like Taylor was over Blake and uninterested in this fight." Something tells us Mahomes was never one of Lively's dragons.
Some believe that Brittany Mahomes' political beliefs are ruining her marriage
Sadly, as a famous WAG, Brittany Mahomes is all too familiar with the never-ending divorce rumors surrounding her high-profile marriage. Even after bringing three children into the world together, many are quick to accuse the couple of being on the fast track to divorce — constantly pointing out red flags in the Mahomes' marriage and even one glaring sign that the couple's union is on the rocks: their political differences.
In August 2024, Brittany stepped into it big time when she was caught liking an Instagram post by Donald Trump. Shortly after, Trump publicly praised Brittany on his social media platform Truth Social, commending her "for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country." Meanwhile, Brittany's QB hubby appeared to be working overtime doing damage control. "I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote," Patrick Mahomes maintained during a press conference in September 2024. "It's to inform people to do their own research and then make the best decision for them and their family." Do we think the couple had a nice, long chat at home about Brittany's affinity for a candidate's social media posts amid a contentious presidential election year? The world may never know.