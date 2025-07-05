Scandalous Rumors About Brittany Mahomes We Can't Ignore

Brittany Mahomes certainly has her fair share of enemies, but we definitely didn't have her feuding with Blake Lively anywhere on our bingo cards! Nevertheless, here we are. Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably all too familiar with the ongoing drama between Lively and her "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni. Sadly, Taylor Swift was eventually dragged into the scandal following a series of text messages that surfaced in Baldoni's lengthy countersuit. In the confines of the text messages, Lively likened herself to the character of Khaleesi in "House of the Dragon" and Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds as her fiercely loyal dragons. "For better or worse, but usually better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really, we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you," she allegedly texted Baldoni, according to Baldoni's 179-page lawsuit, obtained by CNN. Since then, it's reported that Swift has cut Lively off for good.

Interestingly enough, new rumors are circulating that Mahomes actually played an integral role in the Swift-Lively beef. According to independent journalist and self-proclaimed "Mommy Sleuth" Katie Paulson, Mahomes hosted a 30th birthday for a friend. Paulson took to her Instagram account to share screenshots of text messages reportedly from two separate attendees of the birthday party. According to the party guests, Mahomes revealed to them that Lively had tried to have an affair with Baldoni. According to Paulson, a source "made it seem like Taylor was over Blake and uninterested in this fight." Something tells us Mahomes was never one of Lively's dragons.