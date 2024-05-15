Plastic Surgeon Estimates Price Tag Of Brittany Mahomes' Cosmetic Makeover

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, has fielded plastic surgery rumors for years, but recent photos of the mom-of-two have revived the chatter. Brittany's May 1 Instagram slideshow, documenting her trip to Las Vegas, attracted more mentions of plastic surgery usage. One fan brazenly asserted that Brittany had recently gone under the knife underneath one of her solo shots. "It appears the plastic surgery journey has begun, you go girl!" wrote the fan, who garnered over 100 likes. Another user commented, "Wrapped in plastic fresh out of the box," on a photo of Brittany from May 11. Additionally, Reddit has long housed fans who enjoy debating over whether Brittany's transformation is natural.

While it's clear that many on social media love to spread rumors, Brittany has actually admitted to some cosmetic procedures in the past. For example, Brittany owned up to altering her famous pout when she discussed her fave procedure. "Filler in my lips," she wrote during an Instagram Live (via Life & Style). Meanwhile, she claimed in 2021 that her enlarged breasts were all natural and the result of breastfeeding, instead of breast implants. Of course, it's possible that Brittany, who serves as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's May cover model, has had other things done, but hasn't felt the need to share.

Nicki Swift reached out to Dr. Patrick Davis, Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon, to break down Brittany's possible cosmetic makeover and the hefty price tag attached to it.