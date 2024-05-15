Plastic Surgeon Estimates Price Tag Of Brittany Mahomes' Cosmetic Makeover
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, has fielded plastic surgery rumors for years, but recent photos of the mom-of-two have revived the chatter. Brittany's May 1 Instagram slideshow, documenting her trip to Las Vegas, attracted more mentions of plastic surgery usage. One fan brazenly asserted that Brittany had recently gone under the knife underneath one of her solo shots. "It appears the plastic surgery journey has begun, you go girl!" wrote the fan, who garnered over 100 likes. Another user commented, "Wrapped in plastic fresh out of the box," on a photo of Brittany from May 11. Additionally, Reddit has long housed fans who enjoy debating over whether Brittany's transformation is natural.
While it's clear that many on social media love to spread rumors, Brittany has actually admitted to some cosmetic procedures in the past. For example, Brittany owned up to altering her famous pout when she discussed her fave procedure. "Filler in my lips," she wrote during an Instagram Live (via Life & Style). Meanwhile, she claimed in 2021 that her enlarged breasts were all natural and the result of breastfeeding, instead of breast implants. Of course, it's possible that Brittany, who serves as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's May cover model, has had other things done, but hasn't felt the need to share.
Nicki Swift reached out to Dr. Patrick Davis, Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon, to break down Brittany's possible cosmetic makeover and the hefty price tag attached to it.
Brittany Mahomes' cosmetic makeover could've cost five figures
Dr. Patrick Davis, who stressed that Brittany Mahomes "looks amazing and is aging gracefully," speculated about her possible cosmetic work. "She appears to be open about her use of lip fillers, and some photos do show a little more volumized lips as she has aged, which is the opposite of what occurs during normal aging where the upper lip becomes elongated and thin," said Davis, adding that it's possible that she also used filler in her cheeks. Regarding actual surgery, Davis revealed that strategically-placed makeup is very difficult to differentiate from cosmetic procedures. "The dorsum of her nose appears more thin and geometric in more recent photos which could represent great make up contouring, or surgically speaking, a rhinoplasty (i.e. nose job) has been performed."
As far as what Brittany might have paid for these hypothetical cosmetic procedures? "Filler and Botox can be upwards of $1-2K per visit and a rhinoplasty runs anywhere from $15K to $30K or higher," said Davis. And if you're wondering why someone Brittany's age, 28, would consider getting work done at this phase of life? "There is a benefit in improved recovery time and an overall enjoyment of the results of the procedure for a longer period of time," continued Davis. "For example, younger and younger patients are having facelifts performed, because a well performed lift not only shows immediate results, but can resist the gravitation forces of aging more effectively over the subsequent years."