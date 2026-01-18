Brittany Mahomes' 30th Birthday Party Was A Fashion Disaster For Everyone There
Brittany Mahomes isn't exactly known for her impeccable fashion sense. In fact, over the years, she's garnered a reputation for quite the opposite — firmly planting herself on many worst dressed lists. Never forget Brittany's 2023 ESPYs look, or Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' awkward appearance at Wimbledon 2024, wherein she famously sported a tennis skirt that was just a little too on the nose, and her menagerie of bad game-day looks — including her worst game-day look yet: a tacky striped suit.
Sadly, Brittany's 30th birthday party in Nashville, a bash chock full of honky tonk-hopping and boot-stomping fun, copious amounts of lychee martinis, and sponsored Divi merch, proved to be no different for Brittany in terms of her fashion sense, or in this case, lack thereof. Unfortunately, Brittany's momentous milestone occasion also proved to be a fashion disaster for everyone else on the guest list, including her gal pals, Lyndsay Bell, Miranda Hogue, Chastley Strother, and, yes, even her famous fast friend and fellow WAG Taylor Swift, per Us Weekly. Alexa, play "I Knew You Were Trouble."
Brittany Mahomes has gone country
Cowboy boots? In Nashville? Groundbreaking. Brittany Mahomes kicked off her 30th birthday trip to Nashville wearing — you guessed it — flashy silver cowboy boots. To add insult to injury, she paired the boots with a denim-on-denim jacket and shorts combo that practically sang "desperado." Oh yeah, and at times she was also spotted wearing a brown cowboy hat, to boot. It should be noted that the other guests were also clad in tall Western-style boots in various colors, ranging from baby pink to black. So, uh, yeehaw?
Brittany Mahomes and crew were brown and out
During yet another rowdy night out on the town for her 30th birthday trip in Nashville, Brittany Mahomes opted for a mini wrap dress in a rather unfortunate shade of brown, complete with a plunging ruffled neckline and flared bell sleeves, eerily reminiscent of those the King of Rock and Roll used to wear. She finished the look with a large and in charge statement necklace, a tan suede bag, and a pair of tall, tan boots with a snip toe. Meanwhile, one of Mahomes' party guests wore a brown tank with a brown-and-white cowhide-patterned skirt. Another sported a brown satin halter with a lacy white high-low skirt that left very little to the imagination. Alexa, play "Return to Sender" by Elvis Presley.
Brittany Mahomes and co. were on a boat ... in bad cowboy hats
Sadly, however, things only got worse as Brittany Mahomes' birthday weekend went on. During what appeared to be a boisterous boat ride on a lake, the WAG and newly minted mother of three opted for a zebra print one-piece and a silver rhinestone-encrusted cowboy hat. Welcome to the jungle. Meanwhile, another party guest and reveler aboard Mahomes' birthday boat sported a fuzzy neon orange cowboy hat with her pink swimsuit and floral print sarong. Perhaps she was going for a Palm Beach meets Nashville vibe? The world may never know.
Brittany Mahomes' little black dress... or big, bad mistake?
Your grandmother might have once told you that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, but we're guessing your grandmother never met Brittany Mahomes. On what appears to be the last night of the trip — the same night Taylor Swift seemingly touched down in Nashville for the shindig — Mahomes celebrated while wearing a flouncy pinstriped black dress with a collared halter that was giving more of a Little Bo Peep vibe instead of a va-va-voom situation. Something tells us that's not exactly the look Mahomes was going for.
Brittany Mahomes' guests didn't exactly deliver on the themed nights
It should be noted, however, that not all of Brittany Mahomes' birthday crew adhered to her little black dress vibes. Instead, some offered up a rather chaotic contribution to the evening's apparent dress code. Cases in point: one partygoer in a pink off-the-shoulder-dress with brown polka dots and another sporting a tan leather (or pleather?) strapless romper. Maybe chaos really does follow the famous WAG wherever she goes. (Never forget Mahomes' infamous champagne spraying controversy — an embarrassing and unruly incident she later tripled down on.)
Taylor Swift repurposed her 2025 Grammys thigh chain for the event
In an effort to save the best or at least most noteworthy for last, we NEED to talk about Taylor Swift's take on little black dress night. As evidenced by a photo on Brittany Mahomes' Instagram account, Swift opted for a black corset-style dress with a plunging neckline. The kicker? She repurposed that famous thigh chain with the red initial "T" she wore to the 2025 Grammys into a dangly necklace for the evening. (Okay, you financially responsible queen.) Unfortunately, while Swift's outfit was certainly not a disaster, and arguably even the best in the entire group, it wasn't quite as exciting as the looks her fans and stans have grown used to her wearing on stage and at various awards shows throughout her career. Perhaps even iconic legends have their off days.