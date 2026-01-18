Brittany Mahomes' 30th Birthday Party Was A Fashion Disaster For Everyone There

Brittany Mahomes isn't exactly known for her impeccable fashion sense. In fact, over the years, she's garnered a reputation for quite the opposite — firmly planting herself on many worst dressed lists. Never forget Brittany's 2023 ESPYs look, or Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' awkward appearance at Wimbledon 2024, wherein she famously sported a tennis skirt that was just a little too on the nose, and her menagerie of bad game-day looks — including her worst game-day look yet: a tacky striped suit.

Sadly, Brittany's 30th birthday party in Nashville, a bash chock full of honky tonk-hopping and boot-stomping fun, copious amounts of lychee martinis, and sponsored Divi merch, proved to be no different for Brittany in terms of her fashion sense, or in this case, lack thereof. Unfortunately, Brittany's momentous milestone occasion also proved to be a fashion disaster for everyone else on the guest list, including her gal pals, Lyndsay Bell, Miranda Hogue, Chastley Strother, and, yes, even her famous fast friend and fellow WAG Taylor Swift, per Us Weekly. Alexa, play "I Knew You Were Trouble."