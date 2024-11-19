Brittany Mahomes Tops Her Worst Game-Day Look Yet In Tacky Striped Suit

Who would have guessed Brittany Mahomes was rocking designer threads on game day? Absolutely no one, judging by how tragic her outfit was. But shockingly, she was decked out nearly head-to-toe in Bottega Veneta. Her striped jacket and pants alone rang up a whopping $5,200, while her red bag — the one saving grace of her look — set her back another $2,500. Somehow, though, the price tags couldn't save her from looking more like a referee than a glamorous WAG. Maybe that explains why the Chiefs chalked up their first loss of the season.

But the real question is whether Mahomes just struggles to carry designer pieces or if her styling decisions are to blame. One thing's for sure: nothing about this ensemble said high fashion. It's high time she considered handing over the reins to a professional stylist because her sideline looks are consistently falling short.

Then again, the blame might rest with her current binge-watch obsession. During a backstage interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," she confessed that "Suits" inspired many of her outfit choices. "It has inspired me to completely change my wardrobe," she mused. But Brittany, Meghan Markle's Rachel Zane's pencil skirts and power blouses were the move, not Mike Ross' ill-fitting office basics. We get it — you love a good suit —but this referee-core disaster isn't doing you any favors.