Brittany Mahomes Tops Her Worst Game-Day Look Yet In Tacky Striped Suit
Another day, another Brittany Mahomes non-slay. The Kansas City Chiefs' WAGs' self-appointed queen — who somehow snagged Taylor Swift as her new BFF — continues her streak of wearing tacky outfits on the sidelines. This time around, she has surprisingly outdone herself with an outfit so cringe that even her supposed pregnancy glow couldn't distract from the tastelessness of it all. It's sad to see, really!
At this point, her fashion faux pax is almost a tradition. Mahomes consistently turns heads —for all the wrong reasons — with looks that just don't work, making us think she's begging for the intervention of a stylist. For the Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills on November 17, 2024, the soon-to-be mom of three stepped out in a matching black-and-white striped set that leaned more corporate core than stadium chic. Honestly, we half-expected her to whip out a clipboard and start taking notes — or step in as a backup referee. Paired with white boots that did nothing to elevate the look and only added to the confusion. And while we'd love to applaud her effort to accessorize, even her red shoulder bag and gold jewelry couldn't rescue this disaster. The accessories, by the way, were practically invisible against the overload of dizzying stripes.
Her game-day outfit was giving referee core
Who would have guessed Brittany Mahomes was rocking designer threads on game day? Absolutely no one, judging by how tragic her outfit was. But shockingly, she was decked out nearly head-to-toe in Bottega Veneta. Her striped jacket and pants alone rang up a whopping $5,200, while her red bag — the one saving grace of her look — set her back another $2,500. Somehow, though, the price tags couldn't save her from looking more like a referee than a glamorous WAG. Maybe that explains why the Chiefs chalked up their first loss of the season.
But the real question is whether Mahomes just struggles to carry designer pieces or if her styling decisions are to blame. One thing's for sure: nothing about this ensemble said high fashion. It's high time she considered handing over the reins to a professional stylist because her sideline looks are consistently falling short.
Then again, the blame might rest with her current binge-watch obsession. During a backstage interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," she confessed that "Suits" inspired many of her outfit choices. "It has inspired me to completely change my wardrobe," she mused. But Brittany, Meghan Markle's Rachel Zane's pencil skirts and power blouses were the move, not Mike Ross' ill-fitting office basics. We get it — you love a good suit —but this referee-core disaster isn't doing you any favors.