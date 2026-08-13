Once upon a time, westerns ruled Hollywood and, for his part, "Yellowstone," "Landman," and "Dutton Ranch" mastermind Taylor Sheridan believes the genre is still alive and well. "Every time someone makes a good western, it's a f*****g hit. Every time," Sheridan said on The Bill Simmons Podcast in 2026 (via SlashFilm). "Because it's a very uniquely American thing to explore, that period's fascinating to us. It's the closest thing we had to a medieval times. Our dark ages, our medieval period, was the post-Civil War 1800s."

While there's definitely something to Sheridan's assessment, one cannot deny the cultural impact made by those who brought the gun-slinging heroes and villains of those films and TV series to life during the genre's golden age – performers like John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, Gary Cooper, and others. However, not every western star's career unfolded the same way. While some, like the aforementioned, became icons, others found greater success outside of those old west-inspired tales, or diverged from the showbiz scene altogether.

From stars who shifted gears to endeavors outside of the studio backlot to those who opted for retirement, here are some of the better-known western actors who completely vanished from the spotlight.