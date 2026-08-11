Jill Wagner Suffered A Rare Fashion Flop On Hallmark's Home & Family
Actor Jill Wagner has inarguably proven her ability to transform on screen into any character. From "Wipeout" to "Teen Wolf," then the Hallmark Channel to "Lioness," she has taken on a bunch of very different roles throughout her long career. Meanwhile, in her real life, Wagner seems charming and stylish. She's usually all dressed up in chic outfits best suited for whatever event or gathering she's at. But it's tough to be that put-together all the time, and for celebrities, sometimes it isn't even their fault. It's their stylist's mistake. This seems to be the case for one particularly unfashionable moment for Wagner during a 2019 appearance on the Hallmark Channel talk show "Home & Family."
Wagner, who has since left Hallmark for Great American Family, has appeared on the talk show quite a few times over the years. But during her 2019 appearance, her outfit was a major flop. She attended the show to talk about the latest installment in her Hallmark mystery film series, "Mystery 101: Dead Talk," alongside her co-star Kristoffer Polaha. For the appearance, Wagner had on brown pants, a black belt, and a black sweater with floral embroidery that covered the sleeves and framed the front. While the sweater on its own seemed lovely, it was an example of wrong place and wrong time.
The sweater felt super out of place on Wagner. For starters, the brown pants were a bad choice to pair with the colorful top. And with the actor posing outside on grass with green tree branches behind her, the sweater felt better suited for a holiday event in the wintertime. Wagner managed to marginally pull it off, but it was certainly one of her worst outfits from over the years. It seems safe to say that whoever styled the talk show appearance failed Wagner that day.
Jill Wagner is usually a style icon unafraid to try new things
Despite Jill Wagner's disappointing style for her 2019 "Home & Family" appearance, which is tough to forget, she is usually on her A-game when it comes to fashion. Wagner is unafraid to try risky looks, and she can look good in a bunch of different colors and designs. One of her boldest style moves was in 2022, when she chopped off her signature long hair for a shaggy pixie cut to take on her new role in the action series "Lioness." For some fans who were used to her long hair, Wagner looked almost unrecognizable after the move.
Wagner even shared the process with fans in a video of the haircut on Instagram. She talked about the big change but seemed to embrace it, writing, "I just got my hair CHOPPED and I can't tell you how liberating it was. I love it." Since then, she's kept it around the same length, seeming to let it grow in between filming seasons of the popular TV show. While it's certainly not a haircut that everyone can pull off, Wagner definitely can.
Wagner's hairstyle might've changed drastically, but her style choices for acting events and appearances have been pretty consistently great, save for rare exceptions like the 2019 outfit. She's always been unafraid to try something daring or unexpected, rocking bright pink and red together and trying eye-catching designs and sultry silhouettes. Her promotions for each new season of "Lioness" have been super sophisticated, with a few 2026 standouts including a refined slacks and blazer combo and a romantic black and white dress for the Season 3 premiere of the Taylor Sheridan series. It's clear that her impressive range hasn't changed over the years.