David Muir Leaves Fans Swooning As They Find Out Why He's Been Off-Air

Fans of "ABC World News Tonight" anchor David Muir were a bit worried when they didn't see him during his normal TV spot in late July 2026. The TV journalist was off the air starting at the end of the month, while other familiar faces like Linsey Davis, Whit Johnson, and Mary Bruce subbed in. Despite how smoothly the show ran in David's absence, some fans were still concerned. Thankfully, he quelled everyone's worries with an update that included some special photos fans loved.

On August 5, David shared a bunch of photos on Instagram, writing, "heart full and still smiling." He added emojis of the flags for Italy and Spain. In the first photo, a relaxed David smiled as he sat under bright sunlight. More photos showed off his adventures in Europe, enjoying pizza, beautiful flowers, and gorgeous landscapes. His sister, Rebecca Muir, and their mother, Pat Mills, were also on the trip. In a couple of photos, David rocked casual shirts with windswept hair, looking rested and content. While he is always put-together on television, his vacations are one of the only times David's lavish lifestyle becomes obvious.

Fans were happy to see David's family vacation photos, and many didn't mind the break from TV after noticing how happy he looked. Comments from fans included, "Glad you got a break from the grind! Whitt, Linsey and Mary all do a great job while you're off," and "Missed you but glad you were able to enjoy some time off." Many more complimented the journalist on how great he looked in the photos. One wrote, "You're my forever crush! Handsome and so smart! I'm happy [your] heart is full!" as someone else said, "It's nice to see you with your hair all wild!"