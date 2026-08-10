David Muir Leaves Fans Swooning As They Find Out Why He's Been Off-Air
Fans of "ABC World News Tonight" anchor David Muir were a bit worried when they didn't see him during his normal TV spot in late July 2026. The TV journalist was off the air starting at the end of the month, while other familiar faces like Linsey Davis, Whit Johnson, and Mary Bruce subbed in. Despite how smoothly the show ran in David's absence, some fans were still concerned. Thankfully, he quelled everyone's worries with an update that included some special photos fans loved.
On August 5, David shared a bunch of photos on Instagram, writing, "heart full and still smiling." He added emojis of the flags for Italy and Spain. In the first photo, a relaxed David smiled as he sat under bright sunlight. More photos showed off his adventures in Europe, enjoying pizza, beautiful flowers, and gorgeous landscapes. His sister, Rebecca Muir, and their mother, Pat Mills, were also on the trip. In a couple of photos, David rocked casual shirts with windswept hair, looking rested and content. While he is always put-together on television, his vacations are one of the only times David's lavish lifestyle becomes obvious.
Fans were happy to see David's family vacation photos, and many didn't mind the break from TV after noticing how happy he looked. Comments from fans included, "Glad you got a break from the grind! Whitt, Linsey and Mary all do a great job while you're off," and "Missed you but glad you were able to enjoy some time off." Many more complimented the journalist on how great he looked in the photos. One wrote, "You're my forever crush! Handsome and so smart! I'm happy [your] heart is full!" as someone else said, "It's nice to see you with your hair all wild!"
David Muir tends to keep his personal life very private
He might spend most of his life in front of the camera, but David Muir keeps a tight lid on his personal life. The longtime journalist doesn't often share photos or information, making his vacation post a rare yet welcome update. David seems very close with his family, and every once in a while, he shares small peeks at his life. He has one older sister, Rebecca Muir, two younger step-siblings from his father's second marriage, and several nieces and nephews. While his job seems to remain his focus, his family and his dog Axel are also major priorities in his life.
David's social media is mainly about his career. He regularly shares behind-the-scenes photos from shooting for various stories. In July 2026, David posted a photo of the view from the top of the Statue of Liberty as a special perk of the job. The experience was for America's 250th birthday, and he showcased the statue and its history connected to Ellis Island and beyond. Commenting on what it felt like at the top, he said in the ABC News segment, "One of the things you notice right away up here, when you're standing on the torch at the Statue of Liberty — which they've given so few people access to — are the winds."
"You can actually feel the Statue of Liberty swaying with the wind, and architects designed it that way — with that purpose in mind to withstand the weather all these years," he went on. Along with this special visit, David has covered important issues like the war in Ukraine, conflicts in South Sudan, and more. The news anchor has worked on "World News Tonight" since 2005, while he started on "20/20" in 2013.