Meghan Markle Gets Thrown Under The Bus By Her Frenemy For 'Talking About' King Charles

In July 2026, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally returned to the U.K. with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to visit their grandpa, King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, for the first time since 2022. It seemed the family had a blast, with Meghan posting snaps from their "summer holiday" across Europe (with a stopover in Portugal too) in a photo carousel she shared on Instagram. But now, it appears that Meghan Markle is facing another new controversy after Martha Stewart, who doesn't seem to be a big fan of the Duchess of Sussex, seemingly took a swipe at her in a recent interview.

"I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night," Stewart told People earlier this month. "We were both guests at a dinner party in California, and she had just gotten back from the palace." Despite exchanging only a few polite words, the lifestyle guru claimed that she overheard Meghan discussing her meeting with the king with the other guests during the evening. "I didn't talk to her really more than to say a couple words," Stewart acknowledged. "But I know she was talking about it." The homemaking icon didn't elaborate any further, but her comments quickly caused a stir, setting a lot of tongues wagging.

Nevertheless, a source who agreed to speak with Page Six came to Meghan's defense, clarifying that Stewart's claims weren't entirely accurate. "Meghan didn't talk about her European vacation other than to say the family had a great time," the insider, who identified themselves as the dinner's host, confirmed. They added, "Meghan has always been a fan of Martha's and enjoyed getting to meet her briefly at the dinner."