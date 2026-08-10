Meghan Markle Gets Thrown Under The Bus By Her Frenemy For 'Talking About' King Charles
In July 2026, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally returned to the U.K. with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to visit their grandpa, King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, for the first time since 2022. It seemed the family had a blast, with Meghan posting snaps from their "summer holiday" across Europe (with a stopover in Portugal too) in a photo carousel she shared on Instagram. But now, it appears that Meghan Markle is facing another new controversy after Martha Stewart, who doesn't seem to be a big fan of the Duchess of Sussex, seemingly took a swipe at her in a recent interview.
"I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night," Stewart told People earlier this month. "We were both guests at a dinner party in California, and she had just gotten back from the palace." Despite exchanging only a few polite words, the lifestyle guru claimed that she overheard Meghan discussing her meeting with the king with the other guests during the evening. "I didn't talk to her really more than to say a couple words," Stewart acknowledged. "But I know she was talking about it." The homemaking icon didn't elaborate any further, but her comments quickly caused a stir, setting a lot of tongues wagging.
Nevertheless, a source who agreed to speak with Page Six came to Meghan's defense, clarifying that Stewart's claims weren't entirely accurate. "Meghan didn't talk about her European vacation other than to say the family had a great time," the insider, who identified themselves as the dinner's host, confirmed. They added, "Meghan has always been a fan of Martha's and enjoyed getting to meet her briefly at the dinner."
Martha Stewart seemingly can't stop shading Meghan Markle
Elsewhere in her People interview, Martha Stewart also revealed what she thought of Meghan Markle joining her in the lifestyle space with her own lifestyle brand, As Ever, and cooking show, "With Love, Meghan," on Netflix. "If you're an actress, it's hard to then transition to a princess and then from a princess into a homemaking guru on a television show. It doesn't sort of follow," the bestselling author argued. Notably, Martha Stewart has threatened Meghan Markle's oversized ego before (and the tension was hotter than their kitchens!). Back in 2025, Stewart was among the many celebrities who shaded Meghan Markle. During a chat with Yahoo! Lifestyle, she sparked rumors of a rivalry between the two by remarking, "Meghan, I don't really know very well, and I hope she knows what she's talking about."
Stewart also talked more generally about authenticity and why it's so crucial. "Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important," she asserted, citing Goop founder and fellow actor Gwyneth Paltrow as an example. "Gwyneth has been very successful; she created quite an interesting body of businesses. She's admired," the lifestyle mogul stressed, stopping short of drawing direct parallels. "She won an Oscar for heaven's sake as an actress! She's pretty powerful."
Still, Stewart didn't seem overly concerned, wishing those looking to follow in her footsteps luck. Meanwhile, Meghan gushed about the comparisons between them in a 2025 appearance on the "Aspire with Emma Grede" podcast. "I think that's very flattering," she admitted. Then, referring to both Stewart and Paltrow: "Those are incredibly successful business women, so I don't take that lightly. That means a lot if there's any comparison made in that regard."