A Matchmaker Agrees: David Muir & Kaitlan Collins Have A Little Romantic Spark

David Muir and Kaitlan Collins are high-profile TV journalists, successful, and — we have to say — pretty good-looking people. Sure, the ABC anchor is 17 years older than the CNN White House correspondent, but their social media interactions suggest they agree with us on the good-looking part. In an August 5, 2026, Instagram post, Muir left fans swooning with snaps from his Italian vacation — and Collins was among them. Similarly, Muir also hit the like button on Collins' July 4th Instagram post that featured her in a sundress.

If you ask us, they would make a pretty good couple, age gap and all. And matchmaker Susan Trombetti agrees they have a lot going for them. "They have similar, successful careers, and do the same thing which probably gives them the same lifestyle, and understanding of the work demands, and the commonality of knowing the same people," Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, told Nicki Swift. The age gap shouldn't be a big deal at all. Other aspects of a relationship are way more important than age, like "lifestyle compatibility, communication, attraction, and values." Trombetti told us, "They all need to line up."

But beyond having their careers in common, Muir and Collins would also need to have similar takes on their personal lives for a potential relationship to work. "This would really just come down to whether they share the same relationship goals, values, and lifestyle compatibility aside from work as well as the same beliefs around whether or not they would want children," Trombetti said. And so far, we have little evidence that they share anything other than their passion for journalism.