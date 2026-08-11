A Matchmaker Agrees: David Muir & Kaitlan Collins Have A Little Romantic Spark
David Muir and Kaitlan Collins are high-profile TV journalists, successful, and — we have to say — pretty good-looking people. Sure, the ABC anchor is 17 years older than the CNN White House correspondent, but their social media interactions suggest they agree with us on the good-looking part. In an August 5, 2026, Instagram post, Muir left fans swooning with snaps from his Italian vacation — and Collins was among them. Similarly, Muir also hit the like button on Collins' July 4th Instagram post that featured her in a sundress.
If you ask us, they would make a pretty good couple, age gap and all. And matchmaker Susan Trombetti agrees they have a lot going for them. "They have similar, successful careers, and do the same thing which probably gives them the same lifestyle, and understanding of the work demands, and the commonality of knowing the same people," Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, told Nicki Swift. The age gap shouldn't be a big deal at all. Other aspects of a relationship are way more important than age, like "lifestyle compatibility, communication, attraction, and values." Trombetti told us, "They all need to line up."
But beyond having their careers in common, Muir and Collins would also need to have similar takes on their personal lives for a potential relationship to work. "This would really just come down to whether they share the same relationship goals, values, and lifestyle compatibility aside from work as well as the same beliefs around whether or not they would want children," Trombetti said. And so far, we have little evidence that they share anything other than their passion for journalism.
David Muir & Kaitlan Collins are super private about their personal lives
As Susan Trombetti pointed out to Nicki Swift, liking each other's very public Instagram posts (seen above) means very little. If they wanted to make their interest in each other known, David Muir and Kaitlan Collins would have likely taken a less public approach. "If he really intended something romantic, even as a subtle move, he would have slid into her DMs," the matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking said. Trombetti has a great point there, as Muir and Collins are both fiercely protective of their love lives.
Not much is known about Muir's personal life, even though he's been a high-profile journalist for years. His fellow journalist isn't much different, with details of Collins' relationship history being mostly speculative. Given their tendency to keep things on the down low, it's hard to gauge whether they have a lot in common besides journalism. And while Trombetti noted that the unique lifestyle that comes with their shared profession might work in their favor, it could also get in the way. "Some things that might prevent them from being a great couple could be that demanding career because it could be all consuming, leaving little time for anything else," she told us.
Muir himself has been open about how he dedicates nearly all of his time to work. "I often work seven days a week. I'm not looking for a pat on the back because I love what I do," he told Syracuse.com in 2014. Collins has similarly boasted about her "crazy" schedule. "The more you do, the more energy you have," she told Vanity Fair in 2025. Their ambitions may be a double-edged sword for sure.