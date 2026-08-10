HGTV's Jenny Marrs Shares A Spooky Late-Night Farm Emergency: 'We Heard A Banging'
HGTV's Jenny Marrs shared how she and husband Dave Marrs were jolted awake by neighbors when a late-night farm emergency struck. On August 10, 2026, Jenny shared a two-slide Instagram post that recapped their late-night adventure. "As we all settled in bed, we heard a banging on the front door," she wrote in the caption. A neighbor alerted the reality TV stars that "a horse, a donkey and an alpaca" were loose on their road. Luckily, the neighbors were fast-acting to keep the trio of farm animals from going too far. "He and his mom jumped into action and barricaded the road with their vehicles to push Sadie, Daddy Donk and Alfie back home," Jenny wrote.
Not only did Jenny and Dave get up, but they also woke up their daughter Charlotte Marrs to help wrangle the horse, Sadie. They approached the animals slowly, with treats, and eventually were able to get them back behind the fence — as Jenny showed in a short video in the second slide. That was not the end of the misadventure, as neighbors noticed that cows had also gotten loose because "the main gate had been flown wide open." With the help of their neighbors, the Marrses were able to get all the animals back safely. Sometimes, the most exciting moments are those that the "Fixer to Fabulous" cameras don't show.
Animals running freely just comes with the territory for the Marrs family. Jenny posted video footage of a "rogue cow" from a neighbor's property running wild while HGTV was filming in February 2025. "This kind of thing isn't uncommon and, because cameras were there that day, you all get a glimpse into the chaos," she wrote. Unfortunately, the tragic truth about the Marrs family is that not all these animal stories have happy endings.
The Marrs family lost a beloved farm animal
Jenny Marrs has also offered fans a look at how difficult life can be on the farm. The HGTV star gave a devastating update when she uploaded an Instagram carousel in February 2026. It appeared to be a joyous post with the first few slides featuring videos of Jenny and Dave Marrs gathering around their pregnant sheep BaaBaa, who was about to give birth. Later slides revealed how the pregnancy took a turn for the worse. "Going to bed heartbroken," Jenny wrote over the photo in one slide. "Emergency c-section in Dave's barn ... four beautiful, perfect babies ... and we lost them all." Following the tragedy, Jenny shared how sad she was for not only the loss of the newborns, but their beloved sheep, BaaBaa. Similar to when the animals escaped, the Marrses were offered help by their neighbors. "I'm so thankful for our selfless neighbor who was there for every bit of it and fought for these precious babies alongside us," Jenny wrote over the photo of another slide.
A month later, Jenny shared an uplifting update about their farm animal family. A neighbor had two young lambs that he was looking to find a good home for. "I'm daring to hope that these two will bring joy to our farm after so much loss," the HGTV star wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. The upload included pics of their new sheep, which they named Walter and Hazel. Jenny added a snap of the two bottle lambs lying on her lap while she was seated in a car. She was happy to have their farm family grow, but knew there was a "distinct possibility for sorrow."