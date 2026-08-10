HGTV's Jenny Marrs Shares A Spooky Late-Night Farm Emergency: 'We Heard A Banging'

HGTV's Jenny Marrs shared how she and husband Dave Marrs were jolted awake by neighbors when a late-night farm emergency struck. On August 10, 2026, Jenny shared a two-slide Instagram post that recapped their late-night adventure. "As we all settled in bed, we heard a banging on the front door," she wrote in the caption. A neighbor alerted the reality TV stars that "a horse, a donkey and an alpaca" were loose on their road. Luckily, the neighbors were fast-acting to keep the trio of farm animals from going too far. "He and his mom jumped into action and barricaded the road with their vehicles to push Sadie, Daddy Donk and Alfie back home," Jenny wrote.

Not only did Jenny and Dave get up, but they also woke up their daughter Charlotte Marrs to help wrangle the horse, Sadie. They approached the animals slowly, with treats, and eventually were able to get them back behind the fence — as Jenny showed in a short video in the second slide. That was not the end of the misadventure, as neighbors noticed that cows had also gotten loose because "the main gate had been flown wide open." With the help of their neighbors, the Marrses were able to get all the animals back safely. Sometimes, the most exciting moments are those that the "Fixer to Fabulous" cameras don't show.

Animals running freely just comes with the territory for the Marrs family. Jenny posted video footage of a "rogue cow" from a neighbor's property running wild while HGTV was filming in February 2025. "This kind of thing isn't uncommon and, because cameras were there that day, you all get a glimpse into the chaos," she wrote. Unfortunately, the tragic truth about the Marrs family is that not all these animal stories have happy endings.