11 Celebs Who Hate Going To Awards Shows & Aren't Apologizing For It

It's no secret how The Weeknd really feels about the Grammy Awards. In 2020, at the height of the singer's "Blinding Lights" era, fans were shocked when he received zero nominations for the record-breaking single and the accompanying album "After Hours." Despite already having four Grammys to his name, it was clear that the multi-platinum artist felt some type of way. "The Grammys remain corrupt," he shared in a since-deleted post to X (via Forbes). "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency." He even cancelled his planned performance that year, saying he no longer felt comfortable or welcome to participate in the ceremony.

By the next year, The Weeknd decided to no longer submit his music for consideration for future awards. He specifically called out the Recording Academy, which organizes the Grammys, and their use of anonymous committees to solidify the final nominations before the academy membership began voting. This feud lasted years until the artist took the stage (and the audience) by surprise in 2025 to perform a medley of his hits "Cry for Me" and "Timeless." This was preceded by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. sharing updates about the academy's structure with the audience (and the world). "What we all want is an organization dedicated to the wellbeing of all music makers and one that reflects the entire music community for now and for future generations," Mason declared (via CNN). "So over the past few years, we've listened, we've acted, and we've changed."