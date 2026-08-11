Heidi From Home Improvement Has A Daughter In Real Life, And She Is Stunning
Debbe Dunning will always be known to "Home Improvement" fans as Tim Taylor's gorgeous assistant on "Tool Time," Heidi Keppert, who joined the cast in Season 3 as Pamela Anderson's replacement and stuck around through the series finale. Since leaving those days behind, Dunning has aged like fine wine and continues to turn heads with her timeless beauty. But what some fans may not know is that the former sitcom star has a daughter who is just as stunning. In 1996, Dunning welcomed daughter Spencer Schae Timmons with her ex-husband, Olympic gold medalist Steve Timmons.
"After 'Home Improvement,' I basically started doing little movies here and there. I had kids. ... I had my daughter on the show; most people who watched 'Home Improvement' know that," Dunning said during a 2020 interview on the "Road Life with Rick Monroe" podcast (see also: Whatever happened to the cast of "Home Improvement"?). She and Spencer even share a striking resemblance and could easily be mistaken for sisters. Their similarities were on full display in a photo carousel Dunning shared on Instagram in honor of National Daughters' Day in 2022. Fans were amazed by how much the pair looked alike in some of the photos. "Beautiful just like her mama!" one user gushed in the comments. "She looks just like you!" exclaimed another.
Scrolling through her Instagram page, fans will also find plenty of snaps of Spencer looking effortlessly beautiful, whether she's by the beach in her swimsuit, at a football game, traveling abroad, or attending events with her mother. It's clear the apple doesn't fall from the tree for the '90s TV star and her daughter.
Debbe Dunning considers her daughter Spencer her best friend
Debbe Dunning was 30 when she became a mother for the first time with the birth of her daughter, Spencer Timmons, in 1996. However, it wasn't until the following year that the "Home Improvement" star and Spencer's father, Steve Timmons, decided to take the plunge and got hitched, with the couple later expanding their family to include two more kids, sons Stoney Timmons and Sysco Timmons. While she adores all three of her children equally, the former sitcom star has always been particularly close to Spencer, with Dunning often describing their relationship as more like a friendship. "My daughter and I are like best friends and she literally texts me until 12:00 p.m.," Dunning told The Celebrity Cafe in 2017. Even when they're apart, they never stop talking. "I mean I think I shut the phone off at 8:30 p.m. but she just kept texting me asking advice. I'm like, 'I'm tired. Mommy's done.'"
In 2026, Dunning and Spencer jetted off to St. Thomas for some mother-and-daughter time and to celebrate Dunning's 60th milestone and Spencer's 30th birthday. On Instagram, the duo posted photos from their trip, including a snap of them in matching bikinis and another of the pair dressed in cut-out dresses. In a message for her mom, Spencer said she is lucky to have her both as her mother and best friend. "Thank you for being my constant, my role model, and my favorite person to make memories with. 60 has never looked so good," Spencer penned. The actor responded, "You have been a blessing !! I can't believe it's been 30 years ... It's been an incredible trip sweetheart!! I love you to the moon & Baja & St Thomas & Back !!"