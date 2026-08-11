Heidi From Home Improvement Has A Daughter In Real Life, And She Is Stunning

Debbe Dunning will always be known to "Home Improvement" fans as Tim Taylor's gorgeous assistant on "Tool Time," Heidi Keppert, who joined the cast in Season 3 as Pamela Anderson's replacement and stuck around through the series finale. Since leaving those days behind, Dunning has aged like fine wine and continues to turn heads with her timeless beauty. But what some fans may not know is that the former sitcom star has a daughter who is just as stunning. In 1996, Dunning welcomed daughter Spencer Schae Timmons with her ex-husband, Olympic gold medalist Steve Timmons.

"After 'Home Improvement,' I basically started doing little movies here and there. I had kids. ... I had my daughter on the show; most people who watched 'Home Improvement' know that," Dunning said during a 2020 interview on the "Road Life with Rick Monroe" podcast (see also: Whatever happened to the cast of "Home Improvement"?). She and Spencer even share a striking resemblance and could easily be mistaken for sisters. Their similarities were on full display in a photo carousel Dunning shared on Instagram in honor of National Daughters' Day in 2022. Fans were amazed by how much the pair looked alike in some of the photos. "Beautiful just like her mama!" one user gushed in the comments. "She looks just like you!" exclaimed another.

Scrolling through her Instagram page, fans will also find plenty of snaps of Spencer looking effortlessly beautiful, whether she's by the beach in her swimsuit, at a football game, traveling abroad, or attending events with her mother. It's clear the apple doesn't fall from the tree for the '90s TV star and her daughter.