Kirstie Alley's 2 Kids Inherited Millions: Where Are They Now?

Kirstie Alley was worth millions when she tragically passed away, and according to reports, it was her children who inherited most of it. Interestingly enough, though, both her son and daughter seem to live fairly laidback lives. Alley was 71 at the time of her death, and it's estimated her assets came to around $40 million plus multiple properties.

Speaking to Radar, an unnamed source claimed, "The bulk of her estate will go to her kids, then the rest to charities." Alley's kids are her son William True Parker, who goes by True Parker on Instagram, and daughter Lillie Parker Graham. Perhaps understandably, further details on the inheritance were never made public, though some will remember that in late 2023 and early 2024 her children auctioned off some of her things. It's not clear if that money went to Alley's kids or if they donated those proceeds, though they shared in a statement to People that it was important to them to pass the items on to someone else. "We want to share some of them with others in the hopes of spreading her love of decorating," they said.

Both True and Lillie lead very normal lives today. Both are parents of three, and interestingly given Alley's original career as an interior designer, Lillie and her husband own an heirloom furniture business, Parker Burkhart. Per the couple's business website, prior to starting the company, Lillie worked in design herself, which is an even closer nod to her mom's past life. As for True, he also has a normal job and owns a fishing charter company named Rebel Coast Fishing Charters, which Alley once shouted out on Instagram.