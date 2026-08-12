Newsflash: Katie Holmes' Age Gap With Boyfriend Bard Yarmosky Isn't A Big Deal

Lately, it seems like Katie Holmes has taken a page out of Cher's playbook when it comes to choosing her men, and her latest beau is no exception. The "Dawson's Creek" star's last three relationships hint at an emerging pattern; in 2020, Holmes was romantically linked to chef and restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr., who was significantly younger than anybody she had previously dated, at least publicly. Following their whirlwind romance, Katie Holmes dated musician Bobby Wooten III, who is approximately 10 years her junior. These days, the actor is in a relationship with New York artist Jason Bard Yarmosky who, you guessed it, is also a decade or so younger.

According to People, the pair have been seeing each other since the summer, with a source sharing that Holmes finds Yarmosky "interesting." As they elaborated, "Katie has always been drawn to people who are creative. She loves being around people who are passionate about what they do. She enjoys learning and experiencing new things." Honestly, good for her! And despite their age gap raising a few eyebrows (with outlets referring to Yarmosky as Holmes' "new boy-toy" because of course), the "Disturbing Behavior" star seems perfectly happy with how things are going so far.

katieholmes/Instagram

Since initially being linked in July, the couple has been spotted out and about on several dates, including shopping in Manhattan, and even attending events together, where they look pretty smitten with one another. As such, so what if Yarmosky is nine years her junior? Tom Cruise was almost double Katie Holmes' age when they got married. Plus, given how common age-gap relationships are in Hollywood, a 9-year difference is hardly the most outrageous case we've seen. Not when you consider all of the celebrities who have married people younger than their kids.