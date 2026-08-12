Newsflash: Katie Holmes' Age Gap With Boyfriend Bard Yarmosky Isn't A Big Deal
Lately, it seems like Katie Holmes has taken a page out of Cher's playbook when it comes to choosing her men, and her latest beau is no exception. The "Dawson's Creek" star's last three relationships hint at an emerging pattern; in 2020, Holmes was romantically linked to chef and restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr., who was significantly younger than anybody she had previously dated, at least publicly. Following their whirlwind romance, Katie Holmes dated musician Bobby Wooten III, who is approximately 10 years her junior. These days, the actor is in a relationship with New York artist Jason Bard Yarmosky who, you guessed it, is also a decade or so younger.
According to People, the pair have been seeing each other since the summer, with a source sharing that Holmes finds Yarmosky "interesting." As they elaborated, "Katie has always been drawn to people who are creative. She loves being around people who are passionate about what they do. She enjoys learning and experiencing new things." Honestly, good for her! And despite their age gap raising a few eyebrows (with outlets referring to Yarmosky as Holmes' "new boy-toy" because of course), the "Disturbing Behavior" star seems perfectly happy with how things are going so far.
Since initially being linked in July, the couple has been spotted out and about on several dates, including shopping in Manhattan, and even attending events together, where they look pretty smitten with one another. As such, so what if Yarmosky is nine years her junior? Tom Cruise was almost double Katie Holmes' age when they got married. Plus, given how common age-gap relationships are in Hollywood, a 9-year difference is hardly the most outrageous case we've seen. Not when you consider all of the celebrities who have married people younger than their kids.
Katie Holmes has sworn off dating older guys
Despite the chatter surrounding Katie Holmes' burgeoning relationship with her new paramour, Jason Bard Yarmosky, an insider clarified to Page Six in July that she isn't fazed by their age gap in the slightest. "The fact that Jason is younger than Katie doesn't bother her at all," they claimed. "She doesn't mind the age difference, and it hasn't been a factor in their relationship whatsoever." Furthermore, the source also noted, "Jason has a calming presence and he makes Katie feel safe and comfortable, which is important to her." Right now, they are reportedly taking things slow and have yet to even introduce each other to their families, including the "Go" star's 20-year-old daughter Suri Noelle, from her previous marriage.
While Holmes herself has not addressed her many age-gap relationships, the actor supposedly swore off dating older men entirely in the wake of Katie Holmes' messy 2012 divorce from Tom Cruise. However, she did date Jamie Foxx, who is 11 years older than her, for six years before opening herself up to younger men. If there's anything her divorce taught her, it was to take more risks. "I don't have any fear now," she proudly told People in 2014. "I don't have a lot of rules for myself, and I don't take myself that seriously."
The "Batman Begins" star also discussed feeling younger than her age. "I feel like I'm still a teenager in a lot of ways," Holmes admitted to More magazine in 2016 (via Today). "I do a lot of things I did then. I paint. I color. I cook sometimes." In fact, despite rapidly nearing her 50s, "I still feel like a girl. I don't quite feel like a woman."