Lacey Chabert Hallmark Movies That Didn't Land With Fans

In 2012, Lacey Chabert graced the first of her many, many Hallmark Channel Christmas movies when she took center stage in "Matchmaker Santa." The actor played Melanie, a bakery owner vacationing at her CEO boyfriend's upstate lake house, who falls for his assistant and best friend. And with a little help from Santa, she inevitably gets her happy ever after.

Chabert certainly seemed excited about making her festive debut. In a Vulture interview several years later, she recalled why she signed up for the project. "It had a certain sweetness to it, and it reminded me of traditions I had with my family growing up ... People talk about the formula of them or certain things we're trying to hit, but it works really well."

Not everyone was as enamored, however, with some fans arguing it essentially glorified infidelity and others confused as to why Saint Nick was so invested in her love life. "Santa was essentially just gonna stalk this poor woman until she ended up with the right dude and it's a little sinister if you think about it too much," remarked one Letterboxd user.