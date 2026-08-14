Fans Were Devastated When Kara Killmer Left Chicago Fire, But Now She's Doing Better Than Ever

"Chicago Fire" fans may still be bummed out over Kara Killmer's exit from the show in 2024, but she's moving forward all the same. Killmer's departure from "Chicago Fire" came 10 years after she joined the cast as Sylvie Brett. The actor has said that the timing made sense for the story, but that didn't make it a breeze to leave; in fact, more than most actors who left "Chicago Fire," Killmer's exit was especially emotional. Killmer told Deadline that filming her final episode, which saw her character marry Matt Casey (played by Jesse Spencer), was "bittersweet, but more sweet than bitter, for sure."

Of course, some of her co-stars agreed with the bittersweet nature of her departure. In a video shared by the One Chicago Instagram account, a number of "Chicago Fire" cast members shared their well-wishes for the actor. Series OG Christian Stolte lamented, "A significant part of life is doing things you don't want to do, and what I really don't want to do right now is say goodbye to my sweet, brilliant, talented friend, Kara Killmer." While we have no doubt her fans and former co-stars would prefer to see her back at Firehouse 51, her projects since leaving the show have been pretty exciting, too. In 2025, it was announced that she'd been cast in the Jimmy Stewart biopic, "Jimmy," and she looks great in images from the period piece.

Kara Killmer's first major project since she left "Chicago Fire" is a star-studded one. The actor plays a love interest in "Jimmy," which also features "Riverdale" alum KJ Apa in the lead role. Other stars in the biopic include "Desperate Housewives" alum Neal McDonough, "Seinfeld" star Jason Alexander, and "Tulsa King" actor Max Casella, so it's pretty clear the actor was in some seriously impressive company.