'If Timothée Has His Way': Kris Jenner's Wedding Dreams For Kylie Are Reportedly Dashed
When Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner finally get married, it will not be the extravaganza that Kris Jenner hoped for. Over three years after the unexpected romance between Kylie and Chalamet began, there has been chatter that the two are ready to say, "I do." The couple was reportedly inspired after attending the secret wedding of Tom Holland and Zendaya. "They love that Zendaya and Tom were able to get married without anyone knowing it was happening," a source told InTouch on August 11. The insider said that "The Kardashians" star could later tease fans by hinting at the nuptials on social media. "She might go as far as sharing some photos, but if Timothee has his way, they won't even do that," they added.
Unsurprisingly, the idea of not cashing in on the wedding is supposedly rubbing Kris the wrong way. "[Kris] wants a big celebration with cameras rolling and sponsorship deals galore," the insider told InTouch. The so-called momager is purportedly less worried about the actual ceremony, and more focused on a glitzy reception. "[S]he's okay with that as long as the actual wedding is televised," the source added. Apparently, Kylie and Chalamet are unwilling to compromise with the celebrity matriarch, opting not to turn their love into a garish ratings spectacle. "They want nothing to do with the circus and will do what they want, period," the insider said.
Kris may still have time to change her daughter's mind, though; while Kylie and Chalamet often pack on the PDA, she is evidently in no hurry to tie the knot. "They don't have plans to rush an engagement," a separate insider told People on August 7, adding, "They love how their relationship is." Reports have indicated that Kylie is the one holding up wedding plans — much to Kris' chagrin.
Kylie Jenner doesn't seem to be as interested in marriage as Timothée Chalamet
Despite dating for several years, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are still reportedly on different pages about the direction of their relationship. "Timothée has talked proposing to Kylie, but she doesn't want to get married, at least not yet," one source told the Daily Mail in April 2026. The "Wonka" actor supposedly reached out to other members of the Kardashian clan in hopes of finding some support. "He's been seeking advice from her mom Kris [Jenner] and sister Kendall [Jenner] about how he can get her to change her mind," the insider added. While Kris Jenner seemed the most motivated to see the pair walk the aisle, she apparently wasn't alone. "But if it were up to Kris and the rest of the family, they would want Kylie married yesterday," a second source told the outlet.
Outside of reports from sources, Chalamet himself has spoken about the prospect of marrying his longtime girlfriend. While doing press for "Marty Supreme" in February, the Hollywood A-lister was asked by a reporter if he and his girlfriend would eventually get married. "Wow, that's so personal. That's so personal ... [You're] gonna get me in trouble, man," Chalamet responded with a smile (via Page Six). "Yes. Yes," Chalamet added, a semi-confirmation that he'd like to see nuptials in his future.
Just because the "Bones and All" star may be eager to wed while the makeup mogul is not doesn't mean Chalamet and Kylie's relationship is on the rocks. They might be waiting for downtime in their respective careers. In August 2025, it was reported that Chalamet's filming schedule had prevented the two from seeing each other for weeks. Maybe wedding bells will ring when things calm down a bit for them, even if we don't see it play out on TV.