'If Timothée Has His Way': Kris Jenner's Wedding Dreams For Kylie Are Reportedly Dashed

When Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner finally get married, it will not be the extravaganza that Kris Jenner hoped for. Over three years after the unexpected romance between Kylie and Chalamet began, there has been chatter that the two are ready to say, "I do." The couple was reportedly inspired after attending the secret wedding of Tom Holland and Zendaya. "They love that Zendaya and Tom were able to get married without anyone knowing it was happening," a source told InTouch on August 11. The insider said that "The Kardashians" star could later tease fans by hinting at the nuptials on social media. "She might go as far as sharing some photos, but if Timothee has his way, they won't even do that," they added.

Unsurprisingly, the idea of not cashing in on the wedding is supposedly rubbing Kris the wrong way. "[Kris] wants a big celebration with cameras rolling and sponsorship deals galore," the insider told InTouch. The so-called momager is purportedly less worried about the actual ceremony, and more focused on a glitzy reception. "[S]he's okay with that as long as the actual wedding is televised," the source added. Apparently, Kylie and Chalamet are unwilling to compromise with the celebrity matriarch, opting not to turn their love into a garish ratings spectacle. "They want nothing to do with the circus and will do what they want, period," the insider said.

Kris may still have time to change her daughter's mind, though; while Kylie and Chalamet often pack on the PDA, she is evidently in no hurry to tie the knot. "They don't have plans to rush an engagement," a separate insider told People on August 7, adding, "They love how their relationship is." Reports have indicated that Kylie is the one holding up wedding plans — much to Kris' chagrin.