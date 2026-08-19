13 Celebs Who Love The Western Lifestyle, From Reba To Katherine Heigl
The Western way of life appears to be dominating its own pocket of pop culture as of late. Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" has become the song of the summer, and the likes of Morgan Wallen, Stella Lefty, and, of course, Taylor Swift appear to have taken up permanent residence near the top of the Hot 100, too. It seems as though every week, there's a new spinoff from Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe, with "Marshals," "Dutton Ranch," and "The Madison" being the latest additions. And everyone from Timothée Chalamet to the models of Paris Fashion Week have wowed with outfits that come under the umbrella of cowboy-core.
But which celebrities walk the walk as well as they talk the talk? From Academy Award-winning actors and chart-topping pop stars to real housewife reality favorites and even a few power couples, here's a look at 13 famous faces who, when away from the glare of the spotlight, like nothing more than embracing the world of ranches and rodeos.
Katherine Heigl named her brand of pet food after her ranch
Katherine Heigl loved her 25-acre Utah ranch so much that she named her own brand of pet food after it. The "27 Dresses" star moved into her western-style abode, Badlands Ranch — itself named after a classic Bruce Springsteen song — with her husband Josh Kelley in the early 2010s. And alongside her three children, she went on to raise a whole petting zoo's worth of animals there including a pig, two goats, and several rescue horses.
"[Utah] is a sacred place to me," Heigl told Utah Business in 2025. "The peace I have found here, and the privacy and kindness of the community around me, it's just been such a blessing. I hope this is where we spend the rest of our days." It came as something of a surprise, therefore, when just a year later, the actor put the ranch, which she and her other half had also helped to build, up for sale for the sum of $10.6 million.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, however, Heigl explained that the family would still be embracing the western-style life, just in a smaller Victorian farmhouse that they'd bought as a fixer-upper. "[Once the kids are] all gone, all slaying their own dragons and living their lives, it's just you and me in this giant house on this giant land," she explained, referring to the empty nest syndrome she and Kelley hoped to avoid as a result.
Reba McEntire was castrating bulls as a youngster
Few celebrities are more authentically western than singer Reba McEntire. The country superstar grew up on an Oklahoma ranch where she and her sisters were required to carry out all kinds of chores — even castrating bulls! And her father was a three-time world champion rodeo rider, too. In fact, the future Grammy winner would participate in such competitions herself. Even when she headed to college, she was still called upon to keep up with her cowgirl duties.
"Ranch life is not an easy life," McEntire explained in an interview with American Essence. "Maintaining the land and cattle takes time, and you can't skip a day just because you're worn out." But despite the hardships and the lure of Hollywood's bright lights, the "Consider Me Gone" singer has always stayed close to her roots.
Indeed, she was married to a steer wrestling champion, Charlie Battles, for 11 years, and she recently got engaged to her soon-to-be third husband, actor Rex Linn, at the sprawling ranch she owns in Tennessee. And in 1992, she helped others experience the western way of life with the launch of Reba's Ranch House, a Texan facility which allowed caregivers of patients hospitalized at neighboring medical centers to enjoy some well-earned rest and relaxation.
Nicole Kidman planned to live the simple life
Of course, it's not just in America where celebrities can enjoy ranch life. Actress Nicole Kidman, who's appeared in several on-screen westerns including "Australia" and "Far and Away," has co-owned a 110-acre ranch in New South Wales with country singer ex-husband Keith Urban since 2008.
The pair purchased the holiday home, known as Bunya Hill, two years after they got married for a cool $6.5 million AUD. Its value only soared over the following two decades: it's now estimated to be worth approximately twice the price. And according to reports, neither Kidman nor Urban, who also shared a similarly sprawling ranch in Tennessee, are willing to let it go following their divorce.
Speaking to The Guardian in 2021, Kidman revealed that before making it big in Hollywood, she'd initially planned to live the simple life as a stay-at-home farm wife. "Until my mum said to me, 'I don't think you should just give up,' I was quite convinced I could grow vegetables and be at home and be very satisfied with that."
Russell Crowe has a ranch with healing powers
Nicole Kidman isn't the only A-lister to live out their western fantasies Down Under. Russell Crowe, star of "The Quick and The Dead" and "3:10 to Yuma," also has an Australian ranch which allows him to unwind from the hustle and bustle of Tinseltown.
"This place will fix anything, but you have to let it do the job, you know?" Crowe told CBS News in 2015 about the healing powers of Nana Glen, the 1,400-acre property where he also married his wife of 15 years Danielle Spencer. "And you have to be prepared to become part of the place. So, you get up with the sun. You know, you work with the animals. You do all the little jobs that need doing, whether it's fixing a fence, or whatever it happens to be. And a period of time will go by, and you'll wake up in the morning and you'll realize that you've actually reached a balance again."
While Nana Glen undoubtedly holds many happy memories for the Academy Award winner, it also holds some sadder ones, too. His father John, who used to live there with Crowe, passed away in 2021. And two years previously, the ranch was partly destroyed in a bushfire that devastated much of New South Wales.
Salma Hayek has more animals than she can remember
You wouldn't necessarily expect a star as glamorous — and as rich, having married multi-billionaire François-Henri Pinault in 2009 — to enjoy living the simple life. But when she's not relaxing in her swanky Los Angeles and London properties, the Mexican-born actor likes nothing more than tending to her flock of animals at her lesser-known Washington ranch.
"I have five horses, four alpacas, one cat, eight dogs, one hamster, five parrots, two fish, I'm sure I'm forgetting something," Hayek explained while appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" (via Hello!) in 2013. "You know this is like the Oscars you forgetting someone," she added before remembering that she also had a whole host of chickens, rabbits, and turkeys, too. "I don't know something is in the air at my ranch, animals keep reproducing!"
Hayek, who's appeared in big-screen neo-westerns such as "Bandidas," "Wild Wild West," and "Once Upon a Time in Mexico," will regularly invite her celebrity pals over for a taste of the farming experience, too. Her Instagram followers will already know that Stella McCartney, Rita Ora, and Chelsea Handler are just a few of the names who've taken advantage of her western-style hospitality.
Chris Pratt has superstar cows
Having pivoted from schlubby comic sidekick to rugged, action hero, it's perhaps little surprise to learn that Chris Pratt has also signed up to the more traditional way of life. Alongside properties in Santa Monica, the Pacific Palisades, and Hollywood, "The Magnificent Seven" star also owns a Washington State ranch named Stillwater.
Luckily, Pratt's second wife Katherine Schwarzenegger appears to enjoy the western way, too. Soon after they first started seeing each other, the author treated her future husband to a unique birthday present: two pigs. "We named them Tim and Faith because they're beautiful and their love is palpable and inspiring," he told his Instagram followers soon after, referencing married country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. "I love them and can't wait to watch them grow. And no they will not be bacon!"
Tim and Faith aren't the only animals residing on Stillwater Ranch, either. "Our gorgeous Marge surprised us with not one but two babies!" the "Parks and Recreation" favorite excitedly revealed about one of his cows in an Instagram post. "Twins happen about one in a hundred times. Very special!"
Kevin Costner has a western goldmine
Few celebrities have tried harder to revive the western than Kevin Costner. The multi-talent directed one of the genre's biggest success stories of the late 20th century, the seven-time Oscar-winning "Dances with Wolves," played legendary lawman Wyatt Earp in the eponymous biopic, and famously plowed $38 million of his own money into the two-part epic "Horizon: An American Saga."
It's not exactly surprising, therefore, to learn that Costner's impressive property portfolio includes a 160-acre Aspen ranch. Named after his "Dances with Wolves" character Dunbar, it's built on land that was purchased at the turn of the century for just $30,000. But according to Architectural Digest, the vacation spot is now rented out for as much as $250,000 a week.
Costner, who got hitched to second wife Christine Baumgartner there in 2004, still makes use of the space himself during the summer months. But despite both his personal and professional life being rooted in the western way of life, the actor doesn't consider himself a real-life cowboy. "I'm not afraid to do it, I may look like I know how to do it well, but I would never pretend that's who I am," he told The Talks.
Yolanda Hadid is besotted with Texas
Model Yolanda Hadid has her former fiancé to thank for introducing her to the traditional Texan life. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star wasn't an entire stranger to the western world: she'd been an equestrian rider as a youngster and owned a farm in Pennsylvania. But it was only after going on one particular date with construction firm CEO Joseph Jingoli that she truly embraced it.
"We went straight to Fort Worth, where there was a huge horse show with hundreds and hundreds of real, authentic cowboys," Hadid explained to Architectural Digest about her epiphany. "It was like being dropped right into a Western movie." The "Holland's Next Top Model" judge was so taken with the Lone Star State's culture that she decided to set up home there at a ranch she helped to design herself.
Unfortunately, Hadid never made it down the aisle with Jingoli: the pair split up in the summer of 2025, and a year later, she accepted a proposal from real estate developer Randy Kendrick. However, having held onto the house they shared, she still continued to embrace the lifestyle.
Julia Roberts enjoys the lack of celebrity culture
Actor Julia Roberts famously got married to and divorced from country singer Lyle Lovett within two years in the 1990s. But she's remained far more committed to the country life. In fact, she's been living on a 32-acre ranch in the New Mexico town of Taos for more than three decades.
When asked why she decided to settle far away from the bright lights of Hollywood with her cinematographer husband Danny Moder and their three kids, Phinnaeus, Hazel, and Henry, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the "Pretty Woman" star replied (via Fox News), "Around here, I come and go like it's nothing. Los Angeles is such a town of show business, and I'm a terrible celebrity."
Speaking to CBS News, Roberts, whose only western on her résumé is 1989's "Blood Red," reiterated that all the adulation, awards, and acting performances aren't what drives her. "The life that I have built with my husband, the life that we've built with our children ... that's the best stuff. The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."
Gwen Stefani embraces her inner Martha Stewart
You get two household names for the price of one with this entry. Gwen Stefani wouldn't have seemed the most obvious real-life cowgirl when she was fronting ska-inspired chart-toppers No Doubt back in the 1990s. But since getting together with Nashville favorite Blake Shelton in 2015, the "Don't Speak" singer has fully embraced the western way. Indeed, she even went country herself on 2024's "Bouquet."
The couple now reside on an Oklahoma ranch known as Ten Point with Apollo, Zuma, and Kingston, the three kids Stefani had with her first husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. Its 1,300 acres, which boasts a horse barn, numerous ponds, and four bedrooms, was also the venue for their wedding in 2021. And as they revealed to their Instagram followers, it's also where they embrace their inner Martha Stewart.
"It's getting close to springtime, and I've got the old orange Kubota out here," Shelton said in a video clip (via Hello!) while tending to their vegetable patch. "We're gonna poke holes in [the plastic] and put tomatoes and peppers and squash and cucumbers. I don't eat any vegetables in the first place, but it's fun."
Matthew McConaughey wants to relive his country youth
Alright, alright, alright. Matthew McConaughey has appeared in numerous westerns: "Free State of Jones," "The Newton Boys," and the forthcoming "The Brigands of Rattlecreek" while establishing himself as the height of Hollywood masculinity. Let's not forget that he won an Academy Award for playing a complex cowboy persona in "Dallas Buyers Club," too. And he's just as committed to its way of life off screen.
"I wanted them to have what I grew up around," McConaughey told Today about why he returned to the Lone Star State — he was raised in the Texas city of Uvalde — with wife Camila Alves and their three children. The family currently resides in a seven-bedroom, nine-acre home on Lake Austin, while the actor also once invested in a cattle ranch in Mertzon with his brother.
McConaughey also put his name to Longbranch Ranch at Walden Retreats, a luxury travel destination in Hill Country launched in conjunction with his Wild Turkey whisky brand. And he told Men's Journal that he fully understands the appeal of spending time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. "You get your horizon in one direction, if you want it, but then you get all those live oaks behind you with some small hills and undulations that give you depth of field as well."
Taylor Sheridan is a real-life cowboy
It would be a shocker if Taylor Sheridan, the man behind the "Yellowstone" franchise that's single-handedly revived the TV western, wasn't a real-life cowboy at heart, too. In fact, the showrunner has not just one but two sprawling ranches to his name. And they're not just any ordinary ranches, either.
Four Sixes, which Sheridan bought for a whopping $350 million with various co-investors, was the 19th-century home of Captain Samuel "Burk" Burnett and has become famous as a linchpin of Texas' animal breeding industries. It currently boasts no fewer than 6,000 Angus cattle. "This was the ranch I based [Yellowstone's] scope and operation on, because it didn't exist in Montana," the western maestro told The Hollywood Reporter. "Most ranches there had already been carved up. They'd already lost it."
And then there's Bosque Ranch, which Sheridan acquired in 2013 for a cool $264 million and has since utilized as a shooting location for his "Yellowstone" universe. It's also where several cast members learned the cowboy ropes to make their performances as convincing as possible. And it's what the mogul, his wife Nicole Muirbrook, and their teenage son Gus now consider their main residence.
Kevin Bacon wanted to 'be a guy with a dog and live alone'
Kevin Bacon was so determined not to get lost in the dog-eat-dog world of Hollywood that he bought a country retreat immediately after his first major success. "I think I had gone through the intensity of 'Footloose,' and exploding onto a kind of national kind of stardom, and then trying to deal with that," he explained to People about the Connecticut farm he purchased back in 1983 before adding that he initially planned to "just be a guy with a dog and live alone."
Of course, that all changed when he met Kyra Sedgwick, a fellow actor whom he later married and had two children with. At first, she was more than happy to embrace the western life, too. But growing homesick for the city, she eventually persuaded Bacon to buy a place in Manhattan as well.
While the power couple moved there to raise their family, Bacon, who's signed up to appear in neo-western "Southern Bastards," held onto his peaceful getaway. In fact, he still keeps everything from pigs and chickens to goats and alpacas in his barn, and to celebrate her husband turning the big 6-0, Sedgwick gifted him a couple of Highland Cows.