13 Celebs Who Love The Western Lifestyle, From Reba To Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl loved her 25-acre Utah ranch so much that she named her own brand of pet food after it. The "27 Dresses" star moved into her western-style abode, Badlands Ranch — itself named after a classic Bruce Springsteen song — with her husband Josh Kelley in the early 2010s. And alongside her three children, she went on to raise a whole petting zoo's worth of animals there including a pig, two goats, and several rescue horses.

"[Utah] is a sacred place to me," Heigl told Utah Business in 2025. "The peace I have found here, and the privacy and kindness of the community around me, it's just been such a blessing. I hope this is where we spend the rest of our days." It came as something of a surprise, therefore, when just a year later, the actor put the ranch, which she and her other half had also helped to build, up for sale for the sum of $10.6 million.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, however, Heigl explained that the family would still be embracing the western-style life, just in a smaller Victorian farmhouse that they'd bought as a fixer-upper. "[Once the kids are] all gone, all slaying their own dragons and living their lives, it's just you and me in this giant house on this giant land," she explained, referring to the empty nest syndrome she and Kelley hoped to avoid as a result.