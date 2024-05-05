The Lesser-Known Truth Of Yolanda Hadid

When Beverly Hills housewife Yolanda Hadid became a popular figure on the show, it wasn't for a good reason. Yolanda had just wrapped up a cosmetic procedure when her daughter, model Gigi Hadid, called to say, "I'm feeling really weak. I had, like, half an almond." Yolanda's response, which went viral, was, "Have a couple of almonds and chew them really well." It led the public to lash out at the mom of three, claiming that she was insensitive.

Overall, Yolanda's four seasons at "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" were erratic. As she shared with Entertainment Tonight, her castmates were dismissive of her Lyme disease diagnosis. When Yolanda was asked if she would consider having a comeback, her answer was crystal clear. "No, I wouldn't," she said. "It was an experience you take on, but at this point in my life, I couldn't. I'm too sensitive. I couldn't deal with that back-and-forth between women. It's not my communication style or something that's good for my life."

The reality star further added that she would prefer a more women-positive platform. Yolanda has since tapped back into her roots as a model by venturing into talent management and hosting the show "Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid." Keep scrolling to learn more about the former model and TV star.