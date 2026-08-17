A Slap In The Face For King Charles: David Foster Dubbed Harry's Surrogate Father

Despite finally meeting up in the U.K., in July 2026, there's still said to be some considerable distance between Prince Harry and King Charles III. Luckily for Harry, he reportedly has another father figure in his life: Music legend David Foster. And naturally, not everyone is happy about it. Videos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex not just attending the David Foster Foundation's 40th anniversary gala in August 2026, but also posing and hanging out with David and his wife Katharine McPhee at the event were widely shared across social media, which wouldn't have been much of a surprise to those who follow either couple closely.

After all, back in 2020, the "American Idol" runner-up discussed her husband's bond with the Duke of Sussex during an interview with "Access Hollywood." Addressing their "beautiful relationship," McPhee notably gushed, "They're like father and son." As such, when the two couples reunited publicly several years later, that particular comment resurfaced. Many royalists criticized Harry for supposedly having another father figure in his life besides Charles, especially while relations between the two seemingly haven't improved. "Wonder how [his] real father feels," wrote one fan in response to an article by GB News.

A Daily Mail reader, meanwhile, decried it as "disrespectful" to the king. Others claimed that David had actually distanced himself from the royal defector in recent years, and they weren't really close IRL. But it's worth noting that the quote in question hasn't come up in any of the composer's interviews, so it's likely not true. What's more, after it was rumored that he'd snubbed Meghan Markle at the event, David Foster denied being shady in a statement to People. "Harry and Meghan are dear friends of mine," he clarified.