Inside Molly Ringwald's Short-Lived, Forgotten Marriage From The Early 2000s

Molly Ringwald has been happily married for decades, making it easy to forget she was actually married once before. A few years after becoming a fan-favorite star of the '80s with her iconic roles in "Sixteen Candles" (1984), "The Breakfast Club" (1985), and "Pretty in Pink" (1986), Ringwald moved to Paris for what was supposed to be a short stint. "My plan was just to go there, do this movie, and then come back. But I fell in love with France, and then eventually I fell in love with a person," she said on Refinery29's "Unstyled" podcast in 2019.

The person was French novelist Valery Lameignère, whom the "Riverdale" cast member met shortly after she arrived in Paris in 1991. In a 1996 interview with The New York Times, she said crossing paths with Lameignère was among the happiest events of her life. Not much about him is known other than he was a writer and translator and that he and Ringwald had discussed the possibility of moving to Los Angeles together. That didn't happen, though. After being together for several years, Ringwald and Lameignère tied the knot in July 1999 and settled in Bordeaux. But the marriage was short-lived.

Ringwald has never discussed her ex-husband much, but she has mentioned suffering a late-term miscarriage while married to him. And her divorce paperwork suggests the marriage had some serious problems. In her filing, she cited "cruel and inhuman treatment" as the grounds for divorce, People reported in November 2002. Ringwald seemingly has no interest in bringing up the particulars of that time to the surface. What matters is that she went on to find love and happiness.