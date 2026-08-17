David Muir's Most Swoon-Worthy Red Carpet Moments
ABC's star anchor David Muir is no stranger to the red carpet. He has regularly appeared at high-profile events and award shows as part of his successful career as a TV journalist. While he always has to look presentable while anchoring "ABC World News Tonight," he saves his best looks for these special occasions. Whether he is attending a film premiere or the Peabody Awards, he comes dressed to impress on the red carpet.
With a net worth of approximately $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Muir should be able to afford just about any clothing and accessories he wants — he lives a secretly lavish life. Despite this, you can occasionally find him repeating the same clothes and accessories from time to time. Given his fashion history, he seems to prefer dark colors like black, navy blue, and charcoal gray. He also has a fondness for thin neckties and unbuttoned polos. Unlike the inappropriate outfit ABC News' David Muir got called out for wearing, here are some of Muir's most swoon-worthy red carpet looks to date.
He stunned in a navy blue suit
Three years after being a 2019 ADAPT Leadership Award honoree, David Muit arrived at the 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards in New York City wearing a flattering navy-blue suit. He completed the look with a trendy thin necktie that was also navy blue to complement his suit color. For accessories, he wore an elegant watch subtly tucked underneath his sleeve for a timeless look. The 2022 event raised over $800,000 for the ADAPT community, which supports those with disabilities by building and promoting more inclusive communities and programs.
He fit right in at the 86th annual Peabody Awards
He attended the 86th annual Peabody Awards on May 31, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California, looking suave. He won the prestigious award for his work covering the historic Los Angeles fires. While posing with his award in the press room, Muir was dressed to impress in a sleek black and white ensemble. He opted for another thin tie, which is a common trend amongst his red carpet looks. His signature watch also made an appearance under his sleeve to elevate the suit look.
The bow tie was a fun choice at 2025 Time100 Gala
When David Muir stepped out at the 2025 Time100 Gala at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025, in New York City, he exuded confidence in his tux and white shirt. The classic look stood out against the bright red carpet and perfectly matched the Time100 logo and font colors. The best part of his gala ensemble was his decision to wear a velvet black bowtie rather than his usual standard ties. The fun choice made this red-carpet look stand out for being different from the others. His shoes were also shined to perfection, making him look polished.
He pulled off a relaxed look for ESPN
Unlike most of his best dressed red carpet looks, he opted to dress down for ESPN's "Running With The Wolves" series premiere on July 23, 2025, in New York City. His relaxed attire paid off, making him look both professional and approachable. His dark jeans were a good choice to pair with his darker blazer and undershirt, as the entire look could have been sabotaged by light jeans. His brown boots were a stylish and welcome change of pace on the red carpet that stood out in a good way.
He dressed to the nines for an NYC gala
David Muir attended the 6th annual Save The Children Illumination gala at the American Museum of Natural History on November 14, 2018, in New York City. He hit the red carpet wearing a dark suit with a white shirt and his signature thin tie. While he was certainly playing it safe with a standard suit, the average styling proved why they have remained in fashion for so long in the first place. He dressed to the nines down to his impeccably shined shoes.
He showed off his muscles in an open polo
When David Muir went to the OCRFA's 20th Annual Super Saturday to Benefit Ovarian Cancer in July 2017 in Watermill, New York, he arrived at the outdoor event in casual attire to beat the summer heat. He wore a navy-blue Lacoste polo with the brand's signature crocodile on his left chest. He left the polo unbuttoned, allowing his deep neckline and short sleeves to accentuate his muscular build. His dark jeans proved fashionable against his navy-blue shirt, which was a good color on him. He was once again wearing a silver watch to accessorize, and his black Nikes also suited the outdoor occasion.
His stunning red carpet looks date back as early as 2013
Way before David Muir of ABC News' staggering transformation, he was dressing to impress on the red carpet all the way back in 2013. Over a decade ago, he attended the 2013 Newhouse Mirror Awards on June 5, 2013, in New York City. Unlike most of his outfits to come after, he mixed colors in his wardrobe. He wore a black suit with a neat and tight fit that was flattering on his frame. Instead of wearing a matching black tie, he opted to wear a navy-blue tie for a splash of color — a sharp contrast to later outfits that tended to match the tie to the suit.
He kept it classy at the 2018 Pre-GRAMMY Gala
David Muir will not hesitate to play it safe to avoid a potential fashion flop. That is exactly what he chose to do when appearing at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018, in New York City. He wore a classy all-black tux with a white shirt, a fashionable combination as old as time. His black tie was not skinny like some of his later looks, as he settled for a standard tie to ensure a successful red-carpet appearance.
He made a bold choice to wear jeans to a New York premiere
David Muir posed with Will Reeve on the red carpet at the "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on September 18, 2024, in New York City. He made a bold stylistic choice to wear light blue jeans with a black blazer and a charcoal gray undershirt. While the look may have paired better with dark jeans, the fashion risk paid off as the light jeans gave his outfit the pop of color it needed. The blue jeans were especially noticeable next to Reeve's all-black ensemble, allowing him to steal the show.
He dressed up to celebrate Good Morning America's 50th Anniversary
David Muir made sure to dress up for the 50th Anniversary celebration of "Good Morning America"' on November 03, 2025, in New York City. He honored the landmark anniversary by arriving in a gray suit. He left his blazer open to show off the dark polo underneath, which was also left unbuttoned to form a flattering necklace that showed off his muscles. Charcoal proved to be his color as the ensemble managed to look effortless yet classy to celebrate the occasion.