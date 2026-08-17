David Muir's Most Swoon-Worthy Red Carpet Moments

ABC's star anchor David Muir is no stranger to the red carpet. He has regularly appeared at high-profile events and award shows as part of his successful career as a TV journalist. While he always has to look presentable while anchoring "ABC World News Tonight," he saves his best looks for these special occasions. Whether he is attending a film premiere or the Peabody Awards, he comes dressed to impress on the red carpet.

With a net worth of approximately $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Muir should be able to afford just about any clothing and accessories he wants — he lives a secretly lavish life. Despite this, you can occasionally find him repeating the same clothes and accessories from time to time. Given his fashion history, he seems to prefer dark colors like black, navy blue, and charcoal gray. He also has a fondness for thin neckties and unbuttoned polos. Unlike the inappropriate outfit ABC News' David Muir got called out for wearing, here are some of Muir's most swoon-worthy red carpet looks to date.