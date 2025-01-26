The Inappropriate Outfit ABC News' David Muir Got Called Out For Wearing

David Muir may be on the news on the reg, but he isn't typically in the news. However, that all changed when the notoriously private ABC anchor sported a very controversial outfit, complete with some eyebrow-raising accessories. All this, while reporting live from a tragedy. Of course, we're talking about the clothespins.

ICYMI, Muir got a ton of flak when, for one of his reports on the Los Angeles fires, he donned a yellow fire jacket branded with the ABC logo. Granted, the jacket itself wasn't a major problem (unless you ask Megyn Kelly — though it seems the former Fox host can't stand Muir in general). The real issue was the fact that two clothespins had been used on the back of the garment, which many took as an attempt by Muir to make the bulky jacket look more form-fitting.

ABC's 'narcissistic' David Muir roasted for sprucing up 'svelte' looks while reporting on deadly LA fires https://t.co/qfZwkskSli pic.twitter.com/Zf3B5YrlRA — New York Post (@nypost) January 9, 2025

Unsurprisingly, the backlash was swift, with celebrities, fellow news personalities, and ABC viewers calling him out. Jack Osborne lambasted Muir via X (previously Twitter), writing, "Nice jacket bro. Glad you look nice and svelte with those clothes line pegs, while our city burns to the ground." Another irate viewer posted, "The fact that he cares how he looks at a time like this is really something." As for other anchors who weighed in on the situation, we've already touched on Kelly's rage over the situation, referring to Muir at one point on her podcast as "vainglorious." However, even his former colleagues Amy Robach and TJ Holmes had something to say, with the latter noting on "Amy & T.J.," "It leaves a bad taste in the mouth of somebody who's going through what they're going through in L.A." As for Muir, he's remained tight-lipped — and given just how private he keeps his personal life in general, we're not shocked.