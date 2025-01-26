The Inappropriate Outfit ABC News' David Muir Got Called Out For Wearing
David Muir may be on the news on the reg, but he isn't typically in the news. However, that all changed when the notoriously private ABC anchor sported a very controversial outfit, complete with some eyebrow-raising accessories. All this, while reporting live from a tragedy. Of course, we're talking about the clothespins.
ICYMI, Muir got a ton of flak when, for one of his reports on the Los Angeles fires, he donned a yellow fire jacket branded with the ABC logo. Granted, the jacket itself wasn't a major problem (unless you ask Megyn Kelly — though it seems the former Fox host can't stand Muir in general). The real issue was the fact that two clothespins had been used on the back of the garment, which many took as an attempt by Muir to make the bulky jacket look more form-fitting.
ABC's 'narcissistic' David Muir roasted for sprucing up 'svelte' looks while reporting on deadly LA fires https://t.co/qfZwkskSli pic.twitter.com/Zf3B5YrlRA
— New York Post (@nypost) January 9, 2025
Unsurprisingly, the backlash was swift, with celebrities, fellow news personalities, and ABC viewers calling him out. Jack Osborne lambasted Muir via X (previously Twitter), writing, "Nice jacket bro. Glad you look nice and svelte with those clothes line pegs, while our city burns to the ground." Another irate viewer posted, "The fact that he cares how he looks at a time like this is really something." As for other anchors who weighed in on the situation, we've already touched on Kelly's rage over the situation, referring to Muir at one point on her podcast as "vainglorious." However, even his former colleagues Amy Robach and TJ Holmes had something to say, with the latter noting on "Amy & T.J.," "It leaves a bad taste in the mouth of somebody who's going through what they're going through in L.A." As for Muir, he's remained tight-lipped — and given just how private he keeps his personal life in general, we're not shocked.
Insiders' accounts of David Muir's clothespingate vary
Even though Amy Robach and TJ Holmes understood why viewers were upset about David Muir's clothespin scandal, the controversial pair also tried to defend him. In particular, on "Amy & T.J.," Robach copped to having her own clothes pinned back in-studio (though she denied doing it in the field). Moreover, Holmes explained that Muir might not have had anything to do with his jacket being pinned, noting that stylists or producers sometimes make those decisions without even letting the reporter know. She further mused that the ABC anchor might have been focused on notes or new updates while all that was happening.
One source speaking to WWD seemed to confirm that that was the case. "This was 30 seconds before air. A producer stepped in to fix the coat in the wind. This had nothing to do with David Muir asking for anything," they said. Likewise, an official ABC statement printed by WWD confirmed that the jacket was the last thing on Muir's mind as he reported on the fires. "Here's an anchor standing in the middle of horrific wildfires where people have lost their everything," said a rep for the network. "David is solely focused on the people who are suffering and the heroic efforts of the firefighters — and that's what everyone should be focused on."
Of course, not everyone has been quite so understanding. On the contrary, three ABC insiders accused Muir of narcissism in an interview with Page Six, using his personal Instagram as ammo. Comparing Muir to a combination of "Anchorman" character Ron Burgundy and Derek Zoolander, one complained, "He forgets he is the face of ABC News, not Abercrombie & Fitch!" Yikes. We'll probably never know the full story of Muir's inappropriate on-air styling, but it's clear that not everyone at ABC is team Muir.