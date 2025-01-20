The Former Fox News Host Who Can't Stand ABC's David Muir
ICYMI, David Muir's on-air fashion fail caused a major stir online, with many labelling him vain for using clothespins to give his ABC-branded fire jacket a more tailored effect — but it wasn't just social media users who called him out for vanity. Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly had a lot of thoughts on the matter, too ... and let's just say, it's pretty clear she can't stand the ABC anchor.
Kelly's response to Muir's awkward on-air moment was brutal, to say the least. In a clip of "The Megyn Kelly Show" (captioned "David Muir, this is not dress up time" on Facebook), she gave props to reporters like Anderson Cooper, Steve Harrigan, and Rick Leventhal, commending them for putting their appearances aside when reporting from disasters. Enter, the zinger: "I've never seen, in their cases, them worry about how svelte their waists look while on camera ... and that is because they actually know how to report from a natural disaster, unlike David Muir." Yikes. Kelly also called him out for wearing the fire jacket in the first place, accusing him of dressing up for appearances. Suffice it to say, she's not a fan.
It is worth noting that TJ Holmes and Amy Robach came to Muir's defense, with the former pointing out on the "Amy & T.J. Podcast" that there was a possibility someone else from the reporting team had been behind the clothespins and that Muir did not request them — something another insider told Mediaite was the case. However, even Holmes and Robach acknowledged that they could understand where all the backlash was coming from.
Megyn Kelly doesn't seem to like David Muir in general
While Megyn Kelly's tirade at David Muir stemmed from the clothespin scandal, there were a number of remarks suggesting that she had issues with him in general, too. Pointing to his role in the presidential debate as yet another time she believed he was vain, she snapped, "He's in love with his own face, waistline, and opinion, and it shows." Again, yikes.
Another thing Kelly took issue with? ABC's promos for Muir, which she believed went too far in trying to position him as a hero of journalism. "You would think he was Jesus," she complained, noting in particular the photoshoots that showed him in deep thought. "I'm David Muir; I'm tough, and I'm smart, and I'm hot," she mocked. Yeah ... Kelly has some serious beef with Muir.
Ultimately, Kelly went as far as calling for Muir to be fired, hinting at first that removing him from its lineup would be in ABC's best interests. Her parting thoughts on the matter, too, suggested that if he found himself out of a job, it was all of his own doing. However, her comments also made it clear that much of her fury towards him came from his stance in the presidential debate. "He ended his career effectively for half the country in that debate with Trump, because his own opinions, his own vainglorious nature wound up stopping him from understanding what the role of an independent journalist is supposed to be," she said. One thing's for sure: Kelly is not Team Muir. Of course, she's previously had beef with Donald Trump, and now they have a very strong (if confusing) relationship, so perhaps she and Muir will be able to straighten things out at some point. That said, we're not holding our breath.