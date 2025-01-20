The Former Fox News Host Who Can't Stand ABC's David Muir

ICYMI, David Muir's on-air fashion fail caused a major stir online, with many labelling him vain for using clothespins to give his ABC-branded fire jacket a more tailored effect — but it wasn't just social media users who called him out for vanity. Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly had a lot of thoughts on the matter, too ... and let's just say, it's pretty clear she can't stand the ABC anchor.

Kelly's response to Muir's awkward on-air moment was brutal, to say the least. In a clip of "The Megyn Kelly Show" (captioned "David Muir, this is not dress up time" on Facebook), she gave props to reporters like Anderson Cooper, Steve Harrigan, and Rick Leventhal, commending them for putting their appearances aside when reporting from disasters. Enter, the zinger: "I've never seen, in their cases, them worry about how svelte their waists look while on camera ... and that is because they actually know how to report from a natural disaster, unlike David Muir." Yikes. Kelly also called him out for wearing the fire jacket in the first place, accusing him of dressing up for appearances. Suffice it to say, she's not a fan.

It is worth noting that TJ Holmes and Amy Robach came to Muir's defense, with the former pointing out on the "Amy & T.J. Podcast" that there was a possibility someone else from the reporting team had been behind the clothespins and that Muir did not request them — something another insider told Mediaite was the case. However, even Holmes and Robach acknowledged that they could understand where all the backlash was coming from.