Sam Elliott Paid A Heavy Price For Taking On Physically Demanding Roles: 'My Body Is Failing Me'

Perfecting the art of portraying the authentic American cowboy comes at a price, physically speaking. Now an octogenarian, Sam Elliott lives with the consequences of his demanding roles, which have been mirrored onscreen. In 2025, he joined the star-studded cast of "Landman" ahead of Season 2, portraying T.L. Norris, the wheelchair-bound estranged father of Billy Bob Thornton's character. In Episode 8, Norris become trapped in a swimming pool after falling in. "It's a curse my mind is sharp. I get to sit here and process all the ways my body is failing me," T.L. says on the Paramount+ show.

The scene evoked similar emotions in both character and actor. "[It] is very true to where I am at this point in my life physically. Not mentally, but physically," he told Variety in May 2026. Elliott explained that his demanding career is part of the equation. "I've had a hard life. I've been an athlete all my life, and I've been a laborer all my life, and I'm paying for it now," he added. This isn't a realization that just dawned on him while shooting "Landman," though.

In fact, it was another "Yellowstone" universe show that forced him to slow down. While working on Taylor Sheridan's "1883," Elliott suffered an accident that caused lifelong injuries. "That show beat the s**t out of me. I had a fall. I've got two torn tendons in my hip that aren't going to heal up," he told Deadline in 2025. A lifetime spent on loud sets has also left its mark. "I can't hear anything anymore, because of all the f***ing gunfire," he added. Despite his frailty, Elliott is proud of his longevity.