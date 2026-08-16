Sam Elliott Paid A Heavy Price For Taking On Physically Demanding Roles: 'My Body Is Failing Me'
Perfecting the art of portraying the authentic American cowboy comes at a price, physically speaking. Now an octogenarian, Sam Elliott lives with the consequences of his demanding roles, which have been mirrored onscreen. In 2025, he joined the star-studded cast of "Landman" ahead of Season 2, portraying T.L. Norris, the wheelchair-bound estranged father of Billy Bob Thornton's character. In Episode 8, Norris become trapped in a swimming pool after falling in. "It's a curse my mind is sharp. I get to sit here and process all the ways my body is failing me," T.L. says on the Paramount+ show.
The scene evoked similar emotions in both character and actor. "[It] is very true to where I am at this point in my life physically. Not mentally, but physically," he told Variety in May 2026. Elliott explained that his demanding career is part of the equation. "I've had a hard life. I've been an athlete all my life, and I've been a laborer all my life, and I'm paying for it now," he added. This isn't a realization that just dawned on him while shooting "Landman," though.
In fact, it was another "Yellowstone" universe show that forced him to slow down. While working on Taylor Sheridan's "1883," Elliott suffered an accident that caused lifelong injuries. "That show beat the s**t out of me. I had a fall. I've got two torn tendons in my hip that aren't going to heal up," he told Deadline in 2025. A lifetime spent on loud sets has also left its mark. "I can't hear anything anymore, because of all the f***ing gunfire," he added. Despite his frailty, Elliott is proud of his longevity.
Sam Elliott is grateful for his long career
Sam Elliott feels the toll his demanding career has had on his body, but he's grateful to have been able to work into his 80s. "The fact that there's a part that I can get into and really enjoy doing, it's a wonderful thing," he told Variety. Elliott has previously criticized the lack of roles written for older actors, showing awareness of his privilege. "It always has perplexed me ... that you get to a certain point and that's not interesting anymore. I get that it's about marketing, but I just don't agree with it," he told Time in 2017.
Elliott used this criticism of ageism in Hollywood to point out the discrepancy in the opportunities between male and female actors. To make his case, the "Landman" star referred to his real-life partner, Katharine Ross. "Women are still given short shrift. I've seen it firsthand. Katharine would love to be working more," he said. Despite knowing how lucky he's been to have had such a long career, Elliott has reached the point of having to take it easy, whether he wants to or not.
He slowed down considerably after "1883," becoming selective about the roles he accepts and vowing to leave the cowboy genre in his past. He made an exception for "Landman" because Taylor Sheridan came up with great material made specifically for him. Besides, the prospect of working with Billy Bob Thornton gave him extra incentive. "Then it was, when do we start?" he told Deadline.