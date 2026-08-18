'The Gorgeous Garner Girls': Jennifer Garner's Lookalike Sisters Are Aging Like Fine Wine
Many people are familiar with Jennifer Garner's work on screen, but the actor is just as beloved for her wholesome character when she's not playing a character. Over the years, she has charmed fans with her warm personality, her generosity, and, especially, her love for her family. Jennifer shares three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, and while fans love seeing her with them, she is just as close with her siblings. Jennifer is a middle child with two sisters, an older sister named Melissa Garner Wylie and a younger sister named Susannah Kay Garner Carpenter.
The Garner sisters all share the same signature smile, and the "13 Going on 30" star loves to show them off. In August 2026, Jennifer shared a photo from a special moment with Melissa and Susannah on Instagram. The trio posed for a sweet photo, with Jennifer right in the middle. She and Susannah even had matching glasses. The occasion was National Sisters Day, with Garner writing in the caption, "I love my sisters." This isn't the first time that Garner has spotlighted her siblings, and she often posts fun throwback photos from their childhood that highlight her amazing transformation over the years. In fact, all three Garner women have aged wonderfully.
Fans were thrilled to see the Garner sisters' National Sisters Day update, sharing their appreciation for them in the comments. Shauna Duggins, who has worked with Garner on projects for years as her stunt double and stunt coordinator, including "Alias," "Daredevil," and more recently, "The Last Thing He Told Me," replied to the photo saying, "The Gorgeous Garner Girls!" Fans felt similarly, with one joking about how alike they looked, writing, "That's a lot of Jennifers." Other comments included, "So sweet! Sister love is like no other," and "Such a beautiful family! You are blessed!"
Jennifer Garner is super close with her family
Along with her sisters, fans love seeing Jennifer Garner with her kids. During her long marriage to now-ex-husband Ben Affleck, Garner welcomed three children. They include the oldest, Violet Affleck, the middle child, Fin Affleck, and the youngest, Samuel Affleck. While Garner and Ben are relatively private when it comes to their kids, they have occasionally gone out together in public over the years. The rarity of these family moments probably makes them feel even more special for fans.
One of these moments was when Garner got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. Along with her three children, both of her sisters and their families were in attendance, as well as Garner's parents. It was a huge gathering of the Garner family, and the photos of everyone together were fantastic. More recently, Violet has been photographed a few times at events, with the young woman attending a party with her father and his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, who were married at the time. She also attended a dinner at the White House with her mom in 2022, looking like Garner's twin.
While Garner and Ben have been divorced since 2018, the two seem to have the perfect co-parenting relationship. They regularly praise one another, with the "Five Star Weekend" star calling her ex "this incredible co-parent" in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. She added, "He's wonderful. He takes care of them. He's a great partner in that way. And that's very freeing." The former spouses are occasionally spotted together at events or outings related to their children, and fans love how close Garner and Ben still are.