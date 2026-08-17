Ella Gaines' Light Auburn Hair Looks Longer Than Ever In A New Post

Like many parents, Joanna Gaines had a lot of feelings during back-to-school season. On August 16, 2026, the former "Fixer Upper" star took to Instagram to both mourn and celebrate her two kids who have gone off to college. In the carousel, she included a rare picture of Ella Gaines, the second of Joanna and Chip Gaines' five children and oldest daughter, that showed just how long her light auburn hair has gotten since we last got a glimpse of her. While Ella definitely inherited her father's hair color, the waves and volume are all Joanna.

Given that Joanna avoids sharing her kids' faces on her social media, she tends to showcase them from behind. That's what she did here, featuring Ella standing with her back away from the camera as she held a camera to her face. The pose put Ella's stunning hair center stage, showing that she shares a similar style with her mother. In fact, Joanna included another picture that featured her with both of her daughters as they walked through a field. Captured from behind, Joanna was on the right, Ella on the left, and Emmie Gaines in the middle.

The snap proved that the Gaines girls lucked out in inheriting Joanna's gorgeous, full head of hair. Only Ella has her father's light hair, though. In the October 2025 clip of the spinoff "Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House," Ella's hair looked considerably shorter, showing how much it has grown in a few months. While beautiful either way, we have to say the long hair looks great on her.