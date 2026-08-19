Hayden Panettiere's Mother Was 'Concerned For A Long Time' About Her On-And-Off Boyfriend

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The following includes references to domestic abuse.

Hayden Panettiere's mother, Lesley Vogel, has broken her silence. In a new interview, Vogel addressed her daughter's death at the age of 36 and voiced her concerns over Panettiere's relationship with her on-and-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson. According to reports at the time of writing, Hickerson was with Panettiere when the "Heroes" star died unexpectedly on August 16, 2026, in what authorities suspect was an overdose. Speaking on August 18, Vogel said that she and Panettiere's father have long had their doubts about Hickerson, whom they believed enabled their daughter's struggles. "This person in her life that we have been trying to get rid of for quite some time was with her at her death, and that was Brian Hickerson," Vogel told NBC News.

It's no secret that Panettiere and Hickerson's relationship had been rocky, to say the least. Their on-again, off-again romance lasted from 2018 until her death, during which time their relationship became increasingly toxic. In 2019, Hickerson was arrested for assaulting Panettiere during a heated argument inside their home. He pleaded guilty to the domestic violence charges and was ultimately sentenced to a short stint in jail and four years' probation.

Panettiere wrote about the abuse in her 2026 memoir, "This Is Me: A Reckoning," including one particularly troubling incident where she claimed she couldn't leave the house for weeks after Hickerson beat her especially badly. "I've struggled with how to tell this because I don't want to be a spokesperson for domestic violence," she explained. "I never wanted to call myself a victim, but here I am."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.