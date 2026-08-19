All Eyes On Norah O'Donnell & Eva Pilgrim As CBS Morning Lineup Gets Interesting

Norah O'Donnell left "CBS This Morning" in 2019, but lately there have been rumblings that Bari Weiss could be sending her right back to take the third seat on the show (since renamed "CBS Mornings"). That said, O'Donnell reportedly isn't the only candidate being considered — Eva Pilgrim might be, too. News of O'Donnell's potential return to CBS' morning programming broke in August 2026, with a source dishing to Status she'd become very chummy with controversial CBS editor-in-chief Weiss. It wasn't the first time insiders spoke to the press about O'Donnell's relationship with Weiss and the possibility that it could lead to her regaining a morning anchor's position at the network. In February 2026, after O'Donnell was floated as a potential guest host on "CBS Mornings," during her book tour, a network source reasoned to the New York Post, "If you are going to promote a book, you could do segments on it, you don't have to have them co-host."

Another insider confirmed that Weiss wanted to see if O'Donnell and her former colleague Gayle King would pull in more viewers if they were back on the air together again. Of course, it's worth noting Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell have long sparked feud rumors. They addressed them directly in 2019, with both women clarifying that there was no drama between them. Even so, given the swirling speculation about O'Donnell's possible return to the morning slot, a source disclosed to the New York Post, "Gayle was not happy. She does not want Norah to return to the show." Still, she isn't the only broadcast journalist being eyed for the position. "Inside Edition" anchor Pilgrim's name has also come up, though we're not sure she'd be keen on the idea herself.