Move Over Tay & Trav – Ronaldo And Georgina Are Cooking Up A Mega-Wedding, Too: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo and his new wife, Georgina Rodríguez, may have opted for a more intimate wedding than your typical celebrity couple, but they reportedly have something much bigger planned for round two — which could rival even Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden nuptials, wedding favors and all. After almost a decade together, and five kids, including Cristiano Ronaldo's oldest son from a previous relationship, he and Georgina Rodríguez finally said their vows. The private ceremony took place in the couple's Portugal home, precisely 10 years after fate first brought them together at the Gucci store in Madrid, where Rodríguez was working at the time. "We've chosen to do it in the living room of our house here," she proudly told Vogue. "In 30 years' time I want the children to think, 'Something wonderful happened at this table — the wedding vows of our parents.'"

But if you thought that was it, they revealed there will be a much bigger affair in the (near?) future so they can celebrate with all of their loved ones and friends in attendance (cue the confetti and champagne!). However, exactly how big we're talking remains to be seen, though fans could expect something straight out of a fairytale. As a little girl, Rodríguez always imagined a wedding fit for a princess. "I dreamt of the biggest castle, the biggest carriage, the longest dress, a crown full of diamonds," the model and influencer gushed. And yet, it didn't feel right. "I want something intimate, with my partner and our children, at home," she reasoned simply. "Because castles, houses, islands, horses, cars: We have all of that within reach every day. But something intimate — that's more unusual for us."