Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown Debuts Her New Man, And The Reactions Are Unanimous

"Sister Wives" star Janelle Brown has gone Instagram official with her new man, introducing the world to Pete. The TV personality rose to fame through her unconventional polyamorous relationship with Kody Brown, who starred on the hit reality show on TLC that followed him and his four wives. After 30 years of a spiritual marriage and six children together, Janelle and Kody called it quits in 2022. Her new relationship announcement broke the internet, as Janelle had formerly expressed an unwillingness to date or marry again after Kody. Yet after what Kody Brown confirmed about his relationship with Janelle before their split, it is no surprise that she finally moved on.

In an Instagram post shared by the reality TV star on August 18, 2026, Janelle is all smiles while embracing Pete. The newly public couple posed by a river for a scenic backdrop. "Some chapters are meant to unfold quietly before they're shared. I wasn't looking. I certainly wasn't expecting you. And somehow, you turned out to be exactly what I didn't know I needed. And it has been pretty wonderful. Everyone please meet Pete," she shared in her Instagram caption.

Janelle faced her fair share of heartbreak before announcing her new romantic partner. Before all the trials and tribulations with Kody, she was formerly married to Adam Clark Barber, who is the brother of another of Kody's three ex-wives, Meri Brown. After Janelle and Barber divorced, Janelle's mother disapproved of polygamy and her relationship with Kody. Ironically, her mother eventually went on to marry Kody's father, making Janelle and Kody step-siblings as well as partners. This complicated their family dynamics, which the TV personality had to accept and overcome. Now, after enduring years of relationship drama with Kody, it appears she is thriving with her new man.