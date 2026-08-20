Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown Debuts Her New Man, And The Reactions Are Unanimous
"Sister Wives" star Janelle Brown has gone Instagram official with her new man, introducing the world to Pete. The TV personality rose to fame through her unconventional polyamorous relationship with Kody Brown, who starred on the hit reality show on TLC that followed him and his four wives. After 30 years of a spiritual marriage and six children together, Janelle and Kody called it quits in 2022. Her new relationship announcement broke the internet, as Janelle had formerly expressed an unwillingness to date or marry again after Kody. Yet after what Kody Brown confirmed about his relationship with Janelle before their split, it is no surprise that she finally moved on.
In an Instagram post shared by the reality TV star on August 18, 2026, Janelle is all smiles while embracing Pete. The newly public couple posed by a river for a scenic backdrop. "Some chapters are meant to unfold quietly before they're shared. I wasn't looking. I certainly wasn't expecting you. And somehow, you turned out to be exactly what I didn't know I needed. And it has been pretty wonderful. Everyone please meet Pete," she shared in her Instagram caption.
Janelle faced her fair share of heartbreak before announcing her new romantic partner. Before all the trials and tribulations with Kody, she was formerly married to Adam Clark Barber, who is the brother of another of Kody's three ex-wives, Meri Brown. After Janelle and Barber divorced, Janelle's mother disapproved of polygamy and her relationship with Kody. Ironically, her mother eventually went on to marry Kody's father, making Janelle and Kody step-siblings as well as partners. This complicated their family dynamics, which the TV personality had to accept and overcome. Now, after enduring years of relationship drama with Kody, it appears she is thriving with her new man.
The internet is united on Janelle Brown's new relationship status
Given the unusual way Janelle and Kody Brown met, many fans were rooting for their breakup from the beginning. Now that she has stepped out with a new boo, the internet is celebrating. "Way to break the internet on a tuesday lol," an Instagram user joked in the overflowing comment section of Janelle's post with Pete. "Sometimes you see a couple and just off of the way their body language is and the way they compliment each others looks you can tell they're meant to be. Pete looks like he's been waiting for you, Janelle," another commented. Others also used the announcement as an opportunity to take jabs at her former partner. "Kody's in shambles somewhere and I adore that for him," someone mused.
Janelle is even receiving support from her fellow sister wife, Christine Brown, who left Kody a year before her in 2021. "He's such an awesome guy!! They are so cute together and he's a construction worker like David!!" Christine commented on Janelle's post, referencing the similarities between Pete and her husband, David Woolley. Fans were happy to see her comment, which confirmed that the former sister wives are still on good terms. "I am soooo happy for you both!!! Makes me happy seeing you ladies break free and start over!! Inspiring people everywhere," one user responded to Christine's comment.
Instagram is not the only social media platform that was rocked by Janelle's news. Facebook users also cheered on the new relationship in response to a post by People. "The way I feel like my own mama done found a good man finally!!! Good for her!!!" one Facebook user raved. "The ex-wives are finding out what it's like to be loved 100% by a man and not 25%," another added.