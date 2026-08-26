Then & Now: What The Stars Of The Real World Look Like Today
This article contains references to substance abuse and suicide.
When MTV's "The Real World" first started airing, it was one of the most groundbreaking reality shows on television. In our modern age with reality shows about basically every topic under the sun, it's hard to imagine a time when regular people weren't on TV; but that's exactly the kind of world in which the show began.
Production duo Jonathan Murray and Mary-Ellis Bunim were initially tasked with creating a scripted soap opera for MTV. When that proved too expensive, the idea for an unscripted soap opera was born. Their new show would put several young people from different walks of life in one New York City loft none of them could afford and watch what happened.
What happened was the birth of modern reality TV as we know it. The show's cast, entirely made up of regular people, made "The Real World" endearing in a way scripted shows were not. And while the show's popularity would eventually taper off in later seasons, members of the cast would go on to do notable things in a variety of different fields.
Kevin Powell is an accomplished writer and activist
Kevin Powell was a 25-year-old writer, spoken word performer, and NYU instructor when he joined the cast of "The Real World" during its inaugural season. As the only Black man in the cast, he took part in difficult conversations about race that Americans at the time hadn't been used to seeing on television. Production took place during the Rodney King riots, and arguments with cast members over race became heated. At the time, both critics and the show's cast criticized how Powell expressed his frustration, but they have become more understanding in recent years.
When he was cast in "The Real World," Powell had just been hired to write for Vibe magazine. Several decades later, he has built himself a career as a writer and civil/human rights activist. As of 2026, Powell has written 17 books and has contributed to publications like The New York Times and Rolling Stone.
In 2021, Powell returned with the rest of the stars of "The Real World" season 1 to reconnect and discuss their lives and the state of the world in "The Real World Homecoming: New York." Powell called the reboot "a blessing," telling CBS News that he and the cast are "still the same people we were then ... [and] still having open, honest conversations, even if we don't agree with each other."
Jamie Chung became a movie star
When she appeared on "The Real World: San Diego" in 2004, Jamie Chung was a college student majoring in economics at UC Riverside. A few years later, she would be a bona fide actress with roles in films like "Sucker Punch" and "The Hangover Part II." Reality TV stars who become super successful are almost a dime a dozen, but Chung went from MTV to the big screen against all odds.
Chung was interested in acting from a young age but didn't think reality TV was the way to get roles. She told UCR that she thought the show "would be a really interesting, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" but didn't expect it to further her career "because at the time not a lot of reality stars crossed over to television." When she first started auditioning, she would intentionally leave her stint on "The Real World" off of her resume so as to avoid bringing up any negative associations with reality TV.
That's not to say Chung didn't enjoy her time on "The Real World." In 2021, she told People that she was interested in revisiting her season with the rest of the San Diego cast: "I would go back in a heartbeat," she said.
Karamo Brown made a name for himself on the Queer Eye reboot
Karamo Brown is better known for his time as the culture expert on "Queer Eye," but the truth is that his first foray into reality TV was on "The Real World: Philadelphia" in 2004. Brown, then a 23-year-old social worker, became one of the first openly gay Black men to prominently appear on reality television.
According to Brown, his straight white roommates were shocked when he came out to them on the show. "People were not as exposed to the LGBTQ community as they needed to be," he explained in a video posted to "The Real World's" Facebook account. At the time, Brown remembers being excited to offer viewers an example of "an African-American guy that is openly gay."
Brown struggled with his newfound fame and the negative attention that came with it. "I didn't see a purpose in living," he told People in 2026. After a suicide attempt in 2006, Brown credits his son Jason with giving him a renewed sense of purpose. And while his time on "Queer Eye" has been complicated, to say the least, he remains grateful. "I needed those experiences to grow into my best self," he said.
Mike The Miz Mizanin became a WWE Champion
When Mike Mizanin came up with "The Miz," a pro wrestler persona on "The Real World: Back to New York," no one expected him to actually make it to the WWE. But that's exactly where Mizanin is today: a two-time WWE champion who transitioned from a reality TV jokester to the pro wrestler he once only pretended to be.
Mizanin's journey to becoming "The Miz" wasn't as easy as it seems. According to ESPN, Mizanin took his wrestling aspirations seriously after "The Real World" ended, training in the independent circuit and taking a hosting gig with WWE. When he finally landed a contract with the organization, his fellow wrestlers weren't exactly welcoming: "I was the reality schmuck who got a contract," he told ESPN of how he was viewed at the time.
Now that he's proven himself as a wrestler, Mizanin isn't afraid to revisit his reality TV roots. He has hosted shows like "American Gladiators" and "The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars." He even got his family involved when he and his wife, fellow WWE champ Maryse Mizanin, starred in their own reality series, "Miz & Mrs." When he's not in front of the camera, "The Miz" is busy taking care of his two daughters, Madison and Monroe.
Rachel Campos-Duffy is a Fox News TV personality
In the "Real World: San Francisco," Rachel Campos was the ASU student with a rebellious streak and a preference for bad boys. Oh, and she was also a Republican in a house of people who skewed liberal. Despite their differences in political beliefs, Campos grew closer with her housemates, especially the openly gay, HIV-positive Pedro Zamora.
Although she was initially apprehensive about living with someone with AIDS, Campos became friends with Zamora and even attended his on-camera wedding with fellow AIDS activist Sean Sasser. After the show, Campos returned to MTV to film "Road Rules: All Stars" where she met and fell in love with "The Real World: Boston" star Sean Duffy. The two married in 1999 and have nine children together.
In more recent years, Campos has doubled down on her Republican beliefs and become a co-host on Fox News' "Fox & Friends Weekend." She told Buzzfeed News in 2014 that she felt she was more "curious and open-minded" than her castmates on "The Real World." In 2021, she told The Wrap that her season of "The Real World" can't be replicated due to today's "wokeism." "Without free speech, grace, understanding and humility, you can't 'get real,' as the show's catchphrase so famously says," she said.
Sean Duffy is a member of Trump's presidential cabinet
When Sean Duffy was first introduced to audiences on "The Real World: Boston," he was a Wisconsin lumberjack known for his rowdy dating life. His transformation into the Trump Administration's Transportation Secretary seems out of left field in comparison to his "The Real World" persona, but Duffy's been clear about his political aspirations from day one: The New York Times reports that he told several of his castmates that "he wanted to be the president one day."
He has yet to attain that particular goal, but he did go into politics shortly after completing his season. After law school, Duffy was appointed district attorney of Ashland County in his home state of Wisconsin until 2010. He then served as a member of Congress until 2019, when he resigned to help raise his youngest daughter, who was born with Down syndrome. Before being named U.S. Secretary of Transportation in 2024, he co-hosted the Fox Business show "The Bottom Line" and started a podcast with his wife, fellow "The Real World" alum, Rachel Campos-Duffy.
One of the most recognized couples from "The Real World," the two met on "Road Rules: All Stars" and married in 1999. Despite their reality show beginnings, the couple has mostly stayed away from unscripted television for the past couple of decades. That may change soon, as Duffy has announced an upcoming reality show titled "The Great American Road Trip." The show, which has been criticized as a potential conflict of interest for Duffy, will also feature his wife and their 9 children.
Cameran Eubanks has that Southern Charm
Most reality TV fans will know Cameran Eubanks as the voice of reason on Bravo's "Southern Charm." Given that she prefers to keep her personal life away from the "Southern Charm" cameras, it may come as a surprise that Eubanks was on "The Real World: San Diego" when she was only 19. While she didn't have a bad experience on her first reality show, she wasn't eager to get back in front of the cameras at first.
Before "Southern Charm," Eubanks' season of "The Real World" highlighted her flirtation with cast member Brad Fiorenza, which culminated in the two drunkenly making out in a hot tub in Greece. Still, she looks back fondly on the show, telling the New York Post, "It would almost seem stupid to have any regrets about an experience like that." So why was she hesitant about returning to reality TV? "I think reality TV has gone insane," she said in the same interview.
When "Southern Charm" came calling, Eubanks initially said she wasn't interested. But when her friend, show creator Whitney Sudler-Smith, explained his vision for the show, she "was more open," she shared with Glamour. She left the show several seasons ago, but Eubanks happily shares what she's up to on her Instagram, including photos with "Southern Charm" friends, her husband, and their daughter.
Trishelle Cannatella has mastered her poker face
Trishelle Cannatella got her start on reality TV when she appeared in "The Real World: Las Vegas." Her season aired in 2002 and is one of the first notable times an unscripted show outright used "scandalous" behavior to entertain its viewers. Cannatella helped usher in this new era of reality TV, complete with group make outs and a pregnancy scare with cast member Steven Hill.
After the show ended, Cannatella shared that she was thinking about pursuing a career in acting or sports broadcasting. She did a few cameos in shows like "Criminal Minds" before returning to MTV to shoot several seasons of "The Challenge." Eventually, "The Challenge" began to feel too, well, challenging for Cannatella. When the call to return to reality TV became too strong, she landed on "The Traitors," where she excelled and even took home a win in season 2.
When she's not gracing the small screen, Cannatella plays a mean game of poker. She's participated in "Celebrity Poker Showdown" as well as tournaments like the World Series of Poker. She frequently shares clips from her poker matches as well as what she's up to on her Instagram.
Tami Roman is one of TV's best drama queens
Tami Roman was on the second season of "The Real World" in 1993, and she knows just how big of a role the cast played when it comes to modern reality TV. "[We] were really the pioneers of the genre," she told Los Angeles magazine in 2021. One of Roman's most notable storylines included allowing MTV to document her decision to have an abortion and the conversations with her housemates that followed.
After the season ended, Roman married NBA player Kenny Anderson and kept a relatively low profile until after their divorce in 2001. In 2010, she joined the cast of VH1's "Basketball Wives" and brought the drama until her departure in 2019. Her plan was to pivot to acting and leave the reality TV world behind for good. "The Real World: Homecoming" came calling a couple of years later, and Roman decided she couldn't pass up the opportunity.
Though she enjoyed catching up with her castmates, Roman has gone all in on acting and producing. From playing Denise in "The Ms. Pat Show" to executive producing and starring in the upcoming Lifetime film "Double Double Trouble," she stays busy.
Chris C.T. Tamburello loves a challenge
When Chris "C.T." Tamburello appeared on "The Real World: Paris" at the tender age of 22, no one would have predicted he'd become a reality TV fixture. Though he got his start being "real," Tamburello is better known for competing on over 20 seasons of "The Challenge." A lot has changed for Tamburello in the decades he's been on TV.
At the beginning of his tenure at MTV, Tamburello was affectionately known for being somewhat of a "himbo." He uses less kind terms himself: "Oh my god, what an a**hole," he told Rolling Stone about his persona in early seasons. His behavior was even enough to get him thrown off "The Challenge" a couple of times, but he's a different man now. "I try to come off as non-threatening as possible," he said of his current strategy.
Tamburello credits his son for changing his perspective. "I felt like he helped me get my life back," he told Hollywood Life (via E! News) after taking a break from the show following the death of his co-star and ex-girlfriend Diem Brown. After coming back, Tamburello continues to show he still has a lot of fight left in him in both "The Challenge" and "The Traitors."
Eric Nies went on a journey of spiritual healing
Eric Nies was the loft's resident hottie in season 1 of "The Real World." Nies gained recognition for his chiseled good looks and budding modeling career, but he was battling legal problems behind the scenes. Though barely alluded to on the show, Nies had been arrested for steroids and was on probation during production.
Nies believes "The Real World" helped put him on a better path. "I was able to look at myself and see the things I didn't like about myself that I wanted to change," he said in an episode of "For Real: The Story of Reality TV." (via People) "In a way, 'The Real World' kind of saved my life." But the change wasn't immediate: After the show, Nies tells the "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast that his level of fame and access made him feel "invincible," until it came crashing down.
After an experience with a manager whom he describes as a "predator," Nies hit rock bottom. In a conversation with People, he explained that he went on a journey of "spiritual healing." This consisted of traveling the world, meditating "with 2,000 monks in Tibet," and seeking guidance from a Vietnamese martial arts Grand Master. Now, he has a new career: "I'm a spiritual guide, and I assist people in liberating themselves from their own suffering."
Paula Meronek is happily sober
Bunim-Murray, the production company behind "The Real World," was criticized for their decision to cast Paula Meronek, a 24-year-old "corporate slave" with an eating disorder and alcohol problems, in "The Real World: Key West." In her audition video, she gave the impression that she was in recovery, but when she arrived on set, her castmates were immediately concerned. "I felt personally that she was being exploited a little bit, but moreover she was sick," her roommate Tyler Duckworth told The New York Times.
On the show, Meronek started to seek help for her eating disorder, problems with drinking, and her troubled relationship. While the show was airing, Meronek was arrested after a physical altercation with her then-boyfriend. In the years that followed, Meronek changed considerably, eventually resembling one of those reality TV stars you wouldn't recognize today. After a few seasons of "The Challenge," Meronek has seemingly said goodbye to reality TV and is enjoying time with her family.
Meronek married her husband Jack Beckert in 2014, and the couple has three children together. While no longer a public figure, Meronek frequently posts milestones on her Instagram, like when she celebrated 12 years of sobriety in 2025.
Johnny Bananas Devenanzio is someone we love to hate
When Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio got his start on "The Real World: Key West," he didn't think much further beyond having a good time. "You wanted to go on ['The Real World'] because you watched this and you're like, 'This is the coolest experience ever,'" he told TV Insider about his reasons for going on the show. Who could have predicted then that he would become one of the biggest personalities in reality television?
After his time in Key West was over, Devenanzio joined the cast of "The Challenge." On his first season, he realized this show was a different beast than "The Real World" entirely: "I was the first one eliminated. I vowed it would never happen again," he told Rolling Stone. Devenanzio took that first loss seriously and changed his game completely. Now that he's the most decorated player in "The Challenge" history, Devenanzio no longer has anything to prove.
His time on "The Challenge" has cemented Devenanzio as one of reality TV's greatest villains, and he wouldn't have it any other way. "I think I really managed to find that niche and really perfect the art of being a fun villain," he told E! News in 2023. He continues to film seasons of "The Challenge," as well as popping up on other shows like "House of Villains."
If you or anyone you know needs help with suicidal thoughts or substance abuse, contact the relevant resources below:
-
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
-
Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.