Then & Now: What The Stars Of The Real World Look Like Today

This article contains references to substance abuse and suicide.

When MTV's "The Real World" first started airing, it was one of the most groundbreaking reality shows on television. In our modern age with reality shows about basically every topic under the sun, it's hard to imagine a time when regular people weren't on TV; but that's exactly the kind of world in which the show began.

Production duo Jonathan Murray and Mary-Ellis Bunim were initially tasked with creating a scripted soap opera for MTV. When that proved too expensive, the idea for an unscripted soap opera was born. Their new show would put several young people from different walks of life in one New York City loft none of them could afford and watch what happened.

What happened was the birth of modern reality TV as we know it. The show's cast, entirely made up of regular people, made "The Real World" endearing in a way scripted shows were not. And while the show's popularity would eventually taper off in later seasons, members of the cast would go on to do notable things in a variety of different fields.