Tommy & Angela: How Landman's Ali Larter And Billy Bob Thornton Get Along In Real Life

Tommy and Angela Norris' explosive relationship on "Landman" is characterized as strongly by the former husband and wife's constant bickering as it is by their genuine affection for each other. Behind the scenes, Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter share similar dynamics, though their real-life friendship is much less flammable. Thornton and Larter met just days before filming kicked off, but they forged a connection pretty easily. "Ali and I had chemistry immediately, just naturally. ... She's just so fun," Thornton said on "CBS Mornings" in January 2026.

Larter was immediately drawn to Thornton's desire to elevate Tommy and Angela's relationship. "He's like, 'Relationships are so messy. Let's find all the things between us that we can put into this work,'" she said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in January 2026. Ultimately, their mutual passion for the project is what makes their relationship feel so real. "When you have that level of respect, that's where chemistry comes from," she said on "CBS Mornings."

However, Thornton joked his relationship with Larter does mirror Tommy and Angela's in some ways. "We're kind of like we are in the show in real life; she drags me around by the ear," he laughed. While the "Landman" stars certainly live lavish lives, they differ on what defines it. While she dresses to impress, he looks like he just rolled out of bed. While she prefers fine dining, he prefers diners and dive bars. "She's like, 'Babe, listen, you're No. 1 on the call sheet. I am not letting you go in that dump again,'" Thornton joked on "CBS Sunday Morning" in 2025. Through the show, Thornton and Larter found a true friendship that goes beyond what we see on the screen.