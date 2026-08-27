Once-Popular Chicago Fire Star Brooke Nevin Is Unrecognizable Today

Brooke Nevin has built a great acting career starring in hit Hallmark Channel movies and appearing in plenty of trending television shows, including the beloved medical drama "Chicago Fire." She became a familiar face for many TV watchers as paramedic candidate Tara Little and dozens of other characters, but after 2024, she took a hiatus from work as she expanded her family, welcoming a son named Griffin with her partner, fellow actor Michael Traynor. Since her child's birth, most of Nevin's updates have come through social media like Instagram, and for fans not keeping up to date on her life, they actually might not recognize the star now.

For many of her biggest roles, like "Breakout Kings," "Call Me Fitz," and Hallmark holiday movies like "Jingle Around the Clock" and "Crashing Through the Snow," Nevin rocked some shade of blond. But these days, she's gone much darker. Nevin has been sporting dark brown hair since sometime in 2022, but considering how she's been laying low since becoming a mom, longtime fans easily could have missed the change.

Like with plenty of other stars with signature hair colors, Nevin's bold change threw fans for a loop. But after getting past the initial shock, Nevin clearly pulls off brown hair just as well as blond. At the time of this writing, it's unclear if she plans to stick to the color going forward or will ever return to her light blond style. The new color certainly challenges fans who meet her and have trouble placing her. In an appearance on the podcast "#ActorLife" in 2025, Nevin talked about how a lot of fans meeting her ask her something along the lines of, "What do I know you from?" It's usually Hallmark movie fans, but considering Nevin had blond hair in most, if not all, of those films, things might be different now.