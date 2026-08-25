Inside Debbe Dunning & Steve Timmons' Marriage And Their Mysterious Split

"Home Improvement" star and '90s bombshell Debbe Dunning was married to Olympic champion Steve Timmons for over two decades until they called it quits in 2018 for reasons they never made public. She was 30 and at the height of her career when Dunning became pregnant with the couple's first child, Spencer, in 1996, while she and Timmons were still dating (their daughter grew up to be stunning!). They eventually walked down the aisle in 1997, and in 2000, added a new bundle of joy to their family with the birth of their eldest son, Stoney.

For a while, it seemed their marriage would stand the test of time. In 2009, Dunning attended the 7th Annual TV Land Awards with her athlete-husband in California, after recently giving birth to their third and youngest son, Sysco (though you wouldn't have guessed it by looking at her). "My husband and I just had a baby six months ago," Dunning gushed (via YouTube). "We thought ... we're coming up on 13 years [married]. What can we do to make it exciting?" They relished being parents. "My daughter is 12 and [it's like] having a built-in helper. My son is 8 and our other one is 6 months," Dunning added. "[It] keeps us young. Keeps us on our toes."

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Sadly, however, things didn't work out. The two ultimately went their separate ways after 21 long years as husband and wife, with neither one disclosing the reason behind their split. "We're not together anymore," Dunning confirmed in a 2020 interview on Rick Monroe's "Road Life" podcast. Fortunately, it seems the situation isn't messy. "I'm working, he's working," Dunning told Monroe. "We've got a great friendship, which is very fortunate. I feel very, very blessed. Especially for the kids." And she can take comfort in knowing that she's not alone — she's not the only "Home Improvement" leading lady whose marriage didn't work out.