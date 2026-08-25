Prince Harry's Friend Group Is Reportedly Shrinking But He Refuses To Cave To William

Six years after spectacularly leaving the royal family and relocating to America, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making another big change. The celebrity couple and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are officially moving back to England — but this doesn't mean that they're returning to work as active royals. Such a massive life change has left a lot up in the air for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Royalists are wondering how the public will react to their return, while they will also have to adjust to a new social life with different friends. Apparently, Harry will be coming back to an England with fewer pals than he had when he left.

Insider sources dished to Hello! magazine that the royal defector is no longer close to his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, with whom he hasn't even spoken in quite some time. In fact, Harry has "very few friends left from before." They elaborated, "Harry and Meghan are not so close to Beatrice and Eugenie anymore." Likewise, despite Eugenie having a villa in Portugal, she didn't spend any time with Harry when he and his family were there this summer. As such, this will leave the Sussexes in a tough position when they come back to the U.K.

As the source declared, "They're going to have to make some serious social inroads and gatherings to get back in the fold." Considering Harry's ongoing feud with his older brother, Prince William, which shows no signs of being fixed, it's unclear if they even want to mend these relationships.