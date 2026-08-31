Dutton Ranch Star Natalie Alyn Lind Has A Lookalike Sister, And She Is Stunning
Natalie Alyn Lind has grown a massive following thanks to "Dutton Ranch," but for those who just can't get enough of the star, it's worth noting she has a doppelgänger (just about, anyway). Little sister Emily Alyn Lind bears a striking resemblance to Natalie, and there's a good chance you've seen her work, too. Fans of Natalie will likely already know that she's not the only famous face in the fam. Mom Barbara Alyn Woods worked on the iconic 2000s teen drama "One Tree Hill." Emily herself has quite an impressive resumé; she was the star of Amazon Prime Video's "We Were Liars," and one of the leads of "Pretty Babies" alongside Ashley Benson and "Riverdale" star Madeleine Petsch. She also shared the role of young Amanda Clarke with herself and Natalie's younger sister, and star of Netflix's "Wayward," Alyvia Alyn Lind, on hit drama "Revenge."
Natalie and Emily style themselves very differently to one another, which is probably a smart idea since they're working in the same industry. While Natalie tends to go for more classic, full glam, Emily has a slightly edgier look, often rocking a blurred red lip or smokey eye makeup. Emily's style also reads slightly quirkier than Natalie's, with the "Dutton Ranch" star's own aesthetic leaning considerably more bombshell. Still, look past that and there can be no doubt the two have a ton of facial features in common. The sisters share the same large brown eyes, and even their lip shape is similar. The older two Alyn Lind siblings also have very similar noses, though they differ when it comes to their actual face shapes — Natalie's is round and Emily's is more heart-shaped. Either way, there's absolutely no questioning these famous celeb siblings look a lot alike!
The Alyn Lind sisters embrace their differences
That Emily and Natalie Alyn Lind style themselves so differently from one another isn't that surprising when taking into account how different they are in general. Both of them have alluded to that in interviews; Emily shared in a 2025 appearance on the "Zach Sang Show" that despite having not just one, but two sisters in the same industry, "We know we're all different and it is what it is." Likewise, while speaking to Women in Entertainment in 2026, Natalie clarified, "Me and my two sisters, we could not be more different. Our personalities, the things that we like [...] so it is interesting to see the different roles that we all go for, because they are very different and we all have our own kind of [...] like, individual personalities." Granted, there have still been times one sister has got a role that would be better suited to another.
But Natalie also told Women in Entertainment that they had no problem passing along these opportunities to each other when that happened. As for the kinds of roles Emily typically gets, she joked with Schön magazine about the characters she'd played in shows like the "Gossip Girl" reboot and "We Were Liars," admitting, "I don't know what it says about me that I keep getting cast as emotionally unstable girls on the verge of either a breakthrough or a felony [...] but I've made peace with it. There's just more to do when a character is falling apart." While there's always a chance the Alyn Lind sisters will branch out into one another's niches at some point, it's safe to say these gorgeous celeb siblings have become pros at setting themselves apart.