Dutton Ranch Star Natalie Alyn Lind Has A Lookalike Sister, And She Is Stunning

That Emily and Natalie Alyn Lind style themselves so differently from one another isn't that surprising when taking into account how different they are in general. Both of them have alluded to that in interviews; Emily shared in a 2025 appearance on the "Zach Sang Show" that despite having not just one, but two sisters in the same industry, "We know we're all different and it is what it is." Likewise, while speaking to Women in Entertainment in 2026, Natalie clarified, "Me and my two sisters, we could not be more different. Our personalities, the things that we like [...] so it is interesting to see the different roles that we all go for, because they are very different and we all have our own kind of [...] like, individual personalities." Granted, there have still been times one sister has got a role that would be better suited to another.

But Natalie also told Women in Entertainment that they had no problem passing along these opportunities to each other when that happened. As for the kinds of roles Emily typically gets, she joked with Schön magazine about the characters she'd played in shows like the "Gossip Girl" reboot and "We Were Liars," admitting, "I don't know what it says about me that I keep getting cast as emotionally unstable girls on the verge of either a breakthrough or a felony [...] but I've made peace with it. There's just more to do when a character is falling apart." While there's always a chance the Alyn Lind sisters will branch out into one another's niches at some point, it's safe to say these gorgeous celeb siblings have become pros at setting themselves apart.