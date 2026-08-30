David Muir's Real Age Completely Baffled Fans: 'He's Holding Up Pretty Well'
Acclaimed news journalist David Muir has been a staple on television for years, and fans are used to seeing his face all the time. For people who have watched him for his whole tenure in news, they might not realize until they think about it just how little he's changed. The TV icon has aged amazingly. And when fans realized he reached a major age milestone, they were left completely stunned and couldn't believe he was actually as old as he was.
In 2025, after Muir turned 51 years old, he addressed an ongoing trend with fans posting thirst edits of him and complimentarily calling him "Daddy," which is something some fans do with older male celebrities. In an interview with People, Muir talked about the popular nickname, saying, "So I don't know whether that happens when you hit 50 or what, but I'll take it as a compliment, I think."As the nickname made headlines, so did Muir's age. And many people said they didn't realize that he was already in his 50s. Reacting to a post on X about the interview, fans shared their thoughts on Muir's ageless looks.
One fan declared, "50?? He's holding up pretty well." Others responded, "Is he 50?!?!" and "Ain't no way this man is 50. He looks 35 at best." Clearly, many viewers were stunned to find out how old Muir really was, which is surprising considering how long he's been a TV news anchor. Muir joined ABC News in 2003. He then started on "ABC World News" in 2007 before moving to the weeknight program in 2014. Since then, he's been one of the main faces of the network, and fans tune into "World News Tonight With David Muir" daily during the week.
David Muir spends most of his time off outdoors staying active
David Muir might seem to always be on television working, but whenever he has time off, he seems to spend every moment outdoors or traveling. He once opened up about her personal life offline in an interview with People. Muir admitted, "I'd say my most comfortable element is being outside, covered in mud like this weekend." He was referencing how he spent his Memorial Day weekend in 2025 in upstate New York. Muir talked about spending time with his beloved dog, Axel, and how great it was to be back near his hometown. "You just feel like you're home again. I couldn't have been happier," he said.
Muir is overall quite private about his personal life, with fans always curious to learn more about whatever he does outside of reporting on the news. On the rare occasion that he shares a personal update, it tends to be about his dog or a trip. And fans are always happy to see him enjoying time off. In 2026, Muir took a short break and went to Italy and Spain with his family. He travels all the time for work as well, going to plenty of different places around the world. In an appearance on "Live With Kelly and Mark," Muir's close friend Kelly Ripa joked about the huge number of different nations that he has been to, saying, "He's been to countries that I thought were fake."
Some fans might think that the ever-present stress of traveling all the time and reporting on serious topics like wars and other global issues might be tough, but it seems like Muir has been doing fine. For others, stress can make them look older than they really are, but in Muir's case, it might just be the opposite. We don't know how he does it.