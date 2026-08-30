David Muir's Real Age Completely Baffled Fans: 'He's Holding Up Pretty Well'

Acclaimed news journalist David Muir has been a staple on television for years, and fans are used to seeing his face all the time. For people who have watched him for his whole tenure in news, they might not realize until they think about it just how little he's changed. The TV icon has aged amazingly. And when fans realized he reached a major age milestone, they were left completely stunned and couldn't believe he was actually as old as he was.

In 2025, after Muir turned 51 years old, he addressed an ongoing trend with fans posting thirst edits of him and complimentarily calling him "Daddy," which is something some fans do with older male celebrities. In an interview with People, Muir talked about the popular nickname, saying, "So I don't know whether that happens when you hit 50 or what, but I'll take it as a compliment, I think."As the nickname made headlines, so did Muir's age. And many people said they didn't realize that he was already in his 50s. Reacting to a post on X about the interview, fans shared their thoughts on Muir's ageless looks.

One fan declared, "50?? He's holding up pretty well." Others responded, "Is he 50?!?!" and "Ain't no way this man is 50. He looks 35 at best." Clearly, many viewers were stunned to find out how old Muir really was, which is surprising considering how long he's been a TV news anchor. Muir joined ABC News in 2003. He then started on "ABC World News" in 2007 before moving to the weeknight program in 2014. Since then, he's been one of the main faces of the network, and fans tune into "World News Tonight With David Muir" daily during the week.