The Ted Lasso Cast's Real-Life Partners
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Sam and Rebecca. Coach Beard and Jane. Keeley and Jamie (and Keeley and Roy). The world's most wholesome sitcom, "Ted Lasso," has thrown up numerous relationships worth shipping since making its debut back in 2020. Indeed, the Apple TV+ hit, which for many become the ultimate comfort T.V. during the COVID-19 pandemic, is undoubtedly just as much about the romances as it is the action on the soccer field.
With the binge-able hit now returning for a belated fourth season which turns the attention to the AFC Richmond women's team, what better time than to delve into the real-life partnerships of its current cast? Sadly, the rumors that Brett Goldstein, AKA "hard man with a heart of gold" Roy Kent, is dating "Office Romance" co-star Jennifer Lopez appear to be unfounded. But which "Ted Lasso" on-screen couple really are a couple off screen, too? Which fan favorite has just proudly debuted her new squeeze on the red carpet? And which scene stealer is proving that getting married isn't just a young person's game? Here's a look at the love lives of some key players.
Hannah Waddingham and Nick Beresford-Cleary
Hannah Waddingham, who for many is the MVP of "Ted Lasso" as AFC Richmond's chairwoman Rebecca Welton, split from Italian entrepreneur Gianluca Cugnetto, the father of her only child Kitty, in the mid-2010s. And she recently told Women's Health that it took her eight years to feel ready to hit the dating scene again.
"I didn't really have the space mentally or emotionally for that," said Waddingham, whose character has enjoyed romances with defender Sam and, of course, her former club-owning husband Rupert. "I've hunkered down and focused on my girl and me," she said. "[But] now I'm ready to stick my head above the parapet a bit more... and it's really lovely too, obviously, my relationship. But the best thing about it is, firstly, being happy and strong in myself."
Waddingham first went public with her new man, Nick Beresford-Cleary, in March 2026 watching horse racing at the annual Cheltenham Festival. They made their red-carpet debut three months later at the event dubbed Variety Power of Women: London and also showed up together at the Los Angeles fourth season premiere of "Ted Lasso" soon after. And it turns out that her other half has quite the brain. He's a consultant spine surgeon specializing in navigation and robotics who studied at both Edinburgh University and University College London before completing several fellowships on both sides of the Atlantic.
Juno Temple and Michal Szymanski
Juno Temple dropped quite the bombshell while on the promotional trail for the fourth season of "Ted Lasso." Indeed, the actor, who plays ditzy but extremely capable PR Keeley Jones on the hit show, had stopped by chat show "TFI Unplugged" alongside co-star Hannah Waddingham for what was presumed to be a run-of-the-mill interview. But out of nowhere, she revealed she was now a married woman.
Yes, managing to keep it entirely on the down-low, Temple got hitched to Michal Szymanski, a Polish member of the Apple TV+ show's production crew. And as someone who was chauffeured around by the latter at the time, Waddingham was integral to their early relationship. "He was driving Hannah and they had a secret code where I could go and meet them and accidentally Hannah's appointment would run over," the newlywed explained, (via Independent).
Luckily, Waddingham remains happy that she enabled their courtship, remarking, "They are the greatest oxygen to each other in the universe." Temple, who was previously in a three-year relationship with Hollywood actor Michael Angarano, and Szymanski made their red-carpet debut at the 2022 premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" and went on to enjoy date nights at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards and a screening of her film "Venom: The Last Dance." Here's a closer look inside Temple and Waddingham's real-life friendship.
Brendan Hunt and Shannon Nelson
Juno Temple isn't the only "Ted Lasso" favorite to have recently walked down the aisle. In 2025, Brendan Hunt, who plays the misanthropic Coach Beard in the soccer phenomenon, said "I do" to Shannon Nelson at an Irish ceremony. And like his co-star, he also revealed the news in a very matter-of-fact way.
"I totally forgot to mention, me and [Nelson] got married in Ireland a couple weeks ago," Hunt — whose character wed to on/off girlfriend Jane at Stonehenge in the season three finale — captioned an Instagram carousel of the nuptials. "... It was done with way less lead time than you're supposed to give, and way fewer guests than we would have liked to have under normal circumstances." One of the guests just happened to be Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis, who served as officiant.
The happy couple got engaged in 2023, the same year they announced they'd be giving son Sean a baby brother. "We are a family," Nelson wrote on her own Instagram about the nuptials. "A beautiful, wonderful family and will be for always. Some folks have assumed we had already done this, but truth be told we had other priorities in becoming a family. Now it feels right." Here's a look at where you may have seen "Ted Lasso" cast members before.
Jeremy Swift and Mary Roscoe
Jeremy Swift, who plays Rebecca's jazz-loving right-hand-man Leslie Higgins in "Ted Lasso," must surely have one of the cast's most stable relationships. After all, he's been wed to fellow actor Mary Roscoe for more than 30 years.
Yes, the couple, who first met when they were working on the same stage production, exchanged their vows way back in 1992, going on to adopt two kids, Stacey and Alfie. And the pair haven't been afraid to mix their personal relationship with their professional, either. Indeed, you may not be aware that Swift's off-screen wife also plays his on-screen wife in the Apple TV+ favorite. And he couldn't be prouder of the fact.
Roscoe had actually auditioned for several "Ted Lasso" roles previously including the "Old Lady" who bids at the local fundraiser for Jamie Tartt without any luck. "We kind of forgot about it, but a few weeks later Bill [Lawrence] came up to me and asked if I'd worked with my wife before, and if so, did we get along," Swift explained to Vulture about the conversation with the showrunner which led to art imitating life. "I was trying to play it cool, like, 'Oh yeah, whatever, catch you later.' But inside I was like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing!'" Here's the truth about other cast relationships behind the scenes.
Tanya Reynolds and Freddie Fox
Tanya Reynolds is one of several new recruits to the "Ted Lasso" world having joined its long-awaited fourth season as AFC Richmond women's assistant coach Alice Chilton. And while she seems to prefer keeping her private life very much private, she's rumored to be dating — or at least to have once dated — fellow actor Freddie Fox.
Reynolds, whose credits also include "Sex Education," "Outlander," and "Harold and the Purple Crayon," first met Fox when they were starring together in 2016 period piece "Fanny Lye Deliver'd." And the former got tongues wagging several years later when she started posting pictures of the "nepo baby" on her Instagram page.
According to The Sun, the couple also spent much of lockdown together, with a source remarking, "It's early days but the pair are infatuated with each other." Although both parties have remained tight-lipped about their alleged romance, they were pictured attending the same wedding of a mutual friend in 2025, suggesting that their relationship — if there is one, of course — is still going strong.
Faye Marsay and Heidi Lynch
Faye Marsay, who made an instant impression when she entered the "Ted Lasso" universe as foul-mouthed defender Lizzie in its fourth season, is a married woman having walked down the aisle with fellow actor Heidi Lynch.
Like co-star Jeremy Swift and his other half Mary Roscoe, Marsay has also shared the screen with her real-life partner. She played a character called "The One" in "Avocado Toast," a Canadian web series starring and created by Lynch herself. The Brit has also portrayed gay characters in mining strike drama "Pride" and, more famously, in Star Wars spinoff "Andor" as Vel Sartha, the rebel operative in a relationship with Varada Sethu's medic Cinta Kaz. And she even fronted "Get Hooked," a documentary series about the LGBTQ+ community's relationship with fishing.
Lynch had nothing but positive things to say while discussing Marsay's work ethic in an interview with DIVA. "Faye brings 100% to every crew she's ever on. I know that because she's friends with every makeup artist she's ever had and runners from every show she's been on call her when they have a problem. And she answers." Here's a look at how the "Ted Lasso" ladies are just as gorgeous in real life.
Andrea Anders and Jason Keller
Andrea Anders has intermittently popped up throughout "Ted Lasso," usually via a Zoom or phone call from the other side of the Atlantic, as Ted Lasso's ex-wife Michelle, and the mother of his only child Henry. But in real life, the actor has been happily partnered to Jason Keller for nearly a decade.
Anders — who had previously been in an eight-year relationship with Matt LeBlanc after they starred together on ill-fated spinoff "Joey" — also has a daughter, Audrey, with the screenwriter whose credits include big fairy tale adaptation "Mirror Mirror," racing drama "Ford vs. Ferrari," and another Apple TV+ original "Stick."
In an interview with Daily Bruin, Anders revealed how satisfying it was to take on a character — whose maiden name is that of her real-life husband — who isn't the archetypical nightmare ex. "It's nice, though, to have so much heart and get a chance to express a really important thing, which is a blended family — which is something that many people go through, where you always have to put the children first. It's a good depiction of that to me."
Harriet Walter and Guy Paul
Like Andrea Anders, Harriet Walter is more of a peripheral "Ted Lasso" figure, occasionally popping up as Rebecca's privileged mother Deborah. Thanks to other key roles in "Succession," "Killing Eve," and "Ponies," the in-demand 70-something is proving that age ain't nothing but a number, a mindset which has transferred over to her personal life, too.
Indeed, Walter wed for a second time in 2011 in her early 60s having lost her first husband Peter Blythe to lung cancer seven years earlier. Fellow actor Guy Paul was the lucky man and in an interview with The Times, she revealed that second-time marital life was treating her well. "It's exactly when you want to be married. When you want to do all sorts of things, and you've got a companion to travel with and hang out, and you don't have these idealized, impossible visions of how people should be."
Walter did admit, however, that getting to the married stage was much harder second time around thanks to society's obsession with youth. "... When you're older, it's much harder to see the signals. You develop links as a friend and think, 'Is this going to turn into something else?'"
Annette Badland lost her partner in 2024
Annette Badland is one of the most memorable supporting players in "Ted Lasso" as the no-nonsense landlady of the local pub, the Crown and Anchor. Sadly, her partner of many years didn't get the chance to see her reprise the role in the fourth season. David Hatton, an actor who'd appeared in the likes of "The Knock," "Pirates of Penzance," and "This Is Jinsy," died in 2024.
In a 2004 interview with Birmingham Post, Badland revealed that she and Hatton got together in 1979 after he'd watched her in a stage production. "He fell in love with me over the footlights and kept coming back to see me," she recalled. "It was rather romantic." However, she insisted that walking down the aisle was not an option, adding, "I want to be Annette Badland not Mrs Hatton."
Speaking to The Guardian about their downtime together several years later, the "Outlander" actor admitted they enjoyed the quiet life. "We have brunch: smoked salmon and scramblies or eggs Florentine," Badland said about their Sunday routine before adding that they then spend the rest of the day solving crossword puzzles, listening to music, and enjoying "a prance around the living room."
Tracey Ullman's husband in 2013
Sadly, Annette Badland isn't the only "Ted Lasso" cast member to have gone through the heartbreak of losing a lifelong partner. Tracey Ullman, who joined the show's fourth season cast as Zelda, a businesswoman who brings a sense of chaos to AFC Richmond, became a widower in 2013 following the death of her husband of 30 years, Allan McKeown.
The latter, who died from prostate cancer, was also in the entertainment business as a producer of projects as varied as controversial stage production "Jerry Springer: The Opera," call center sitcom "Mumbai Calling," and John Ritter T.V. movie "Sunset Limousine." During an appearance on BBC Radio 4's "Desert Island Discs" in 2016, Ullman admitted that she still spoke to McKeown on a regular basis, particularly when it came to her career.
"It meant a lot to me ["Tracey Ullman's Show"] to be good," she remarked, (via Express). "... And I would drive home some nights and tell him about my day. I felt he — it sounds corny — but maybe his spirit and energy was there with me."
Jason Sudeikis split from Olivia Wilde
Following a six-year marriage to screenwriter Kay Cannon and a relationship with "Mad Men" star January Jones, Jason Sudeikis looked to have found "the one" when he met actor/director Olivia Wilde in 2011, with the pair going on to have two kids together, Otis and Daisy. But the wheels started falling off in 2020 and since then, the break-up of their long-term relationship has played out in the press for all to see.
Indeed, on occasion, Sudeikis seems determined to distance himself from the nice guy persona he plays on "Ted Lasso." Who can forget the moment his legal team served Wilde official papers relating to their custody battle while she was on the CinemaCon stage promoting her latest film, for example? And according to his former partner's lawyers, (via People), he's now attempting to "litigate her into debt." Of course, with allegations that she'd embarked on an affair with Harry Styles while they were still together, both parties haven't exactly been painted in the best light.
Sudeikis, who briefly dated "Horrible Bosses" co-star Keeley Hazell in 2021, had previously expressed hope that the split could prove to be a teachable moment. "That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about," he told GQ. "You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it."