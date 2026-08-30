The Ted Lasso Cast's Real-Life Partners

Hannah Waddingham, who for many is the MVP of "Ted Lasso" as AFC Richmond's chairwoman Rebecca Welton, split from Italian entrepreneur Gianluca Cugnetto, the father of her only child Kitty, in the mid-2010s. And she recently told Women's Health that it took her eight years to feel ready to hit the dating scene again.

"I didn't really have the space mentally or emotionally for that," said Waddingham, whose character has enjoyed romances with defender Sam and, of course, her former club-owning husband Rupert. "I've hunkered down and focused on my girl and me," she said. "[But] now I'm ready to stick my head above the parapet a bit more... and it's really lovely too, obviously, my relationship. But the best thing about it is, firstly, being happy and strong in myself."

Waddingham first went public with her new man, Nick Beresford-Cleary, in March 2026 watching horse racing at the annual Cheltenham Festival. They made their red-carpet debut three months later at the event dubbed Variety Power of Women: London and also showed up together at the Los Angeles fourth season premiere of "Ted Lasso" soon after. And it turns out that her other half has quite the brain. He's a consultant spine surgeon specializing in navigation and robotics who studied at both Edinburgh University and University College London before completing several fellowships on both sides of the Atlantic.